Jason Momoa’s ‘Frontier’ review: A frothy look at the fur trade

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jason Momoa’s ‘Frontier’ review: A frothy look at the fur trade

Sexism aside, the show is an enjoyable representative of the genre if you can embrace its ambiguity

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Television has had a lot of pelts-and-hides dramas in recent years: rugged historical or fantasy series full of characters dressed in fur and leather. Vikings. Game of Thrones. The Last Kingdom. The latest addition doesn’t merely feature such clothing; it is, in a sense, about the clothing.

Frontier, a lively Canadian import that went up on Netflix on Friday, concerns the fur trade in barely settled areas of North America in the 1700s. As with many of these series, lawlessness prevails; violence is frequent and graphic; most of the main characters are male; and too many of the female ones are there only for their cleavage.

The sexism aside, Frontier is an enjoyable representative of the genre if you can embrace its ambiguity. After two episodes, it’s still not clear who, if anyone, has redeeming value in this rough wilderness. Are we supposed to be rooting for the young stowaway who accidentally finds himself in the Americas? Or perhaps for the renegade fellow of mixed ancestry? Or perhaps for no one?

As the series opens, the Hudson’s Bay Co, the real trading concern created by royal charter in the 1600s to work a large chunk of North America, is seeing its monopoly eroded by interlopers. Lord Benton, played with deliciously ruthless haughtiness by Alun Armstrong, crosses the ocean to try to restore the company’s dominance.

He is especially concerned about Declan Harp (Jason Momoa, who made quite an impression as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and does so again here). Harp is a goliath who, as one of Benton’s aides puts it, is “half-Irish, half-native” and lives a shadowy existence in the woods, pestering the British with guerrilla tactics and hoping to form a trade alliance with the local Crees.

Aboard Benton’s ship is Michael Smyth (Landon Liboiron), a petty thief who ended up there unintentionally and, once discovered, is put to use by Benton as a sort of spy: He is to infiltrate Harp’s camp and provide Benton with intelligence. It is presumably this young fellow we’re supposed to be emotionally invested in as he tries to figure out his allegiances and play both sides, and he gets most of the early focus, though other intriguing characters are lurking about who may emerge.

One is Grace Emberly (Zoe Boyle), who owns a tavern because, well, in these wilderness dramas there always seems to be a female tavern owner. She’s the only female character of substance in the early going, and she’s interesting: savvy, beautiful and scheming. Also of note: an opportunistic priest (Christian McKay) who never met a drink he didn’t like.

The series, a joint effort by Netflix and Discovery Canada, is refreshingly free of pretension, unlike some in the genre. Yes, there are serious themes to be drawn from it if you’re so inclined — it’s about greed, and empire-building, and exploitation of a land and its native inhabitants — but you can also feel free to take it as simply an action-packed, rather bloody tale from those frothy preindustrial days.

Don’t miss it!

Frontier is now streaming in the UAE.

More from Television

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Netflix
follow this tag on MGNNetflix
Canada
follow this tag on MGNCanada

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureTelevision

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Netflix
follow this tag on MGN
Canada
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Television

Teriya Magar wins ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’

Leisure Gallery

Bollywood aces dazzle at Umang show

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

Drop in temperature, scattered rain expected

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

UAE fully supports India in fighting terror

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

Completely paralysed expat can now walk

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Player fractures skull in sickening head clash

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Note 7 fires: Samsung blames batteries

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Dubai top choice for world's ultra-rich

Trump to host Israel PM in February

Trump to host Israel PM in February

$2m equipment donated to Indian university

$2m equipment donated to Indian university