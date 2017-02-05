Mobile
‘Fashion Star Arabic’ to be filmed in Dubai

Dubai One announces production of season two of the reality show will begin soon

A year after the first season aired on Dubai One, Fashion Star Arabic, the regional version of the global fashion reality show, will return on the channel.

The second season will be filmed and produced in Dubai, promising fans all the thrills and excitement that they enjoyed during the first season, but with the added bonus of Dubai acting as a backdrop.

“We are proud to be behind the creation of this outstanding fashion programme, which has made Dubai One the only English channel in the Middle East to showcase a reality show in Arabic for the region’s diverse and highly valued viewers. The programme enjoyed a hugely successful run last year, and we are looking forward to topping this with the hotly anticipated second season,” said Sarah Al Jarman, director at Dubai One.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Arwa Al Ammari beat 11 other contestants to be crowned the first ever winner. She won the grand prize of a Dh500,000 collection deal with namshi.com and now has a collection of Saudi Arabian-inspired gowns, dresses and co-ords sold through the website.

“I feel extremely blessed and thankful to have won Fashion Star last year, especially in the face of such tough competition. I am excited about living out the journey once more by watching the new competitors in the show’s second season; I look forward to seeing the winner achieve their design dreams,” she said.

The first series was predominantly filmed in Lebanon and was overseen by top mentor and international fashion designer, Reem Acra; international fashion model, Hanaa Ben Abdesslem; and Ramzi Tabiat, creative director for the renowned retail brand Al Ostoura. More details will be announced.

