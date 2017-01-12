Audition for ‘SaReGaMaPa Little Champs’ in Dubai
SaReGaMaPa Little Champs UAE auditions will be held in Dubai on Friday, January 13. Kids between 5 and 14 years (as of December 31), from any nationality, who can sing Bollywood/Hindi songs are eligible to participate.
Auditions will be held from 2.30pm at Zee Tower in Dubai Media City. Each contestant will get a maximum of three minutes to perform. Footage from the auditions will be judged by the panel of Himesh Reshammaiya, Javed Ali and Neha Kakkar in India. Selected contestants will fly to India for the next rounds.
SaReGaMaPa Little Champs will air on Zee TV from the last week of February.