Planning a wedding: What the experts say

Dubai: Creating the wedding of your dreams is no ordinary feat. There's a big checklist that includes everything from invitations, the venue down to the smallest detail.

Ahead of February's The Wedding Fair in Dubai--the region's largest open-air one-stop wedding shop--we spoke to the experts to see what their top tips are to make planning a wedding as enjoyable as the event itself.

First of all, "don't sweat the small stuff", advises Barbaranne Heaton, Creative Director of House of Morai.

“It all comes together eventually,” Heaton says. You'll also make things easier on yourself if you accept help from those around you including your bridesmaid and best man, says Paul Alcazar, Director of Lifestyle Events at The Address Boulevard Dubai.

Hire a wedding planner

Invest in a wedding planner, says Julie Leblan, CEO of MyList. "It is money well spent if you choose wisely," Leblan says.

Jelena Bin Drai, Founder and Designer of Jelena Bin Drai couture, has the same advice.

“My top tip for anyone planning a wedding in Dubai is to hire a good wedding planner to take care of everything. It’s important for the couple enjoy their own wedding instead of worrying about small details on their special day,” Bin Drai says.

It pays to plan early, too. “Flex your time management muscles and start planning early,” Leblan says.

When it comes to planning your wedding, listen to your instinct. “Trust your instinct. You’ll know when something feels right,” says Barbaranne Heaton, Creative Director of House of Morai.

First impressions last, so "keep it simple and elegant", says Sarah Aziz, Assistant Director of Lifestyle Events at The Address Dubai Mall.

Choosing the venue

Location is key, but "consider the style or theme of your wedding before visiting venues and be realistic about what is achievable,” says Emma Pope, Director of Lifestyle Events at Emaar Hospitality Group.

Ingrid Keisler, Lifestyle Events Manager at The Address Montgomerie Dubai, echoes the same sentiment.

“The first thing you should do is choose the venue and book it early to avoid disappointment,” Keisler says.

The dress

Before you go shopping for your dress, make sure you’ve done some research, says Katerina Kazakova, Owner of Vanila Studio.

"Go through images on the internet to finalise your personal 'I like' and 'I don’t like'. It will be much easier for you to choose the model once you are in the shop and see thousands of dresses that may even look the same at first glance,” Kazakova said.

Your personal choice

No matter what you decide it, make your big day something "personal and not generic", says Hayley Marsden, Milliner of Hayley Marsden.

"Keep it within your budget and most importantly sit back and let your planner look after things for you so that you can enjoy the special day to the max,” Marsden says.

Emaar's Emma Pope has this advice: "Regardless of what is on trend, make your wedding your own according to what you as a couple enjoy.”

Don't miss it

What: The Wedding Fair

When: February 3 (2pm to 9pm) and February 4 (11am to 6pm)

Where: Burj Park, Downtown Dubai