‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

The prize was first given to musical ‘La La Land’

Image Credit: REUTERS
89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Writer and Director Barry Jenkins of "Moonlight" holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel (Rear) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tabloid
 

Moonlight, a poignant coming-of-age story set in the tough projects of southern Florida, on Sunday won the best picture Oscar — but not before the prize was first given in error to musical La La Land.

The mistake — only corrected after the producers of La La Land had come on stage to accept the award — was a stunning end to the film industry’s biggest night.

Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were entrusted with the task of announcing the best picture award.

After scrutinising the card for some time, they handed the award to La La Land.

But the mistake was soon realised, and the team from Moonlight came to accept their statuette.

La La Land ended the night with six awards, and three for Moonlight.

Here’s the full list of winners:

 

Best Picture

Moonlight

 

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

 

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

 

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

 

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

 

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

 

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea — Written by Kenneth Lonergan

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

 

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

 

Best Animated Short Film

Piper

 

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

 

Best Documentary Film

O.J.: Made in America

 

Best Documentary Short

The White Helmets

 

Best Original Song

City of Stars — La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

 

Best Cinematography

La La Land

 

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

 

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

 

Best make-up and hairstyling

Suicide Squad

 

Best Production Design

La La Land

 

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

 

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

 

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Sing

 

More from News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews
oscars

Also In News

Netflix ‘thrilled’ with ‘White Helmets’ win

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat