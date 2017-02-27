‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

89th Academy Awards - Oscars Awards Show - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Writer and Director Barry Jenkins of "Moonlight" holds up the Best Picture Oscar in front of Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel (Rear) REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Moonlight, a poignant coming-of-age story set in the tough projects of southern Florida, on Sunday won the best picture Oscar — but not before the prize was first given in error to musical La La Land.

The mistake — only corrected after the producers of La La Land had come on stage to accept the award — was a stunning end to the film industry’s biggest night.

Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were entrusted with the task of announcing the best picture award.

After scrutinising the card for some time, they handed the award to La La Land.

But the mistake was soon realised, and the team from Moonlight came to accept their statuette.

La La Land ended the night with six awards, and three for Moonlight.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture

Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea — Written by Kenneth Lonergan

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film

Piper

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

Best Documentary Film

O.J.: Made in America

Best Documentary Short

The White Helmets

Best Original Song

City of Stars — La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Cinematography

La La Land

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best make-up and hairstyling

Suicide Squad

Best Production Design

La La Land

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Live Action Short Film

Sing