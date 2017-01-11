Mobile
George Lucas museum location confirmed: Los Angeles has it

The Museum of Narrative Art will house the filmmaker’s extensive collection of art and film memorabilia

Image Credit: AP
FILE - This undated file concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum, just west and north of the Coliseum in Exposition Park in Los Angeles. "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 they have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of the museum that will showcase his work. After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside many other more traditional museums. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP, File)
Tabloid
 

Star Wars creator George Lucas on Tuesday picked Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of his future $1 billion (Dh3.7 billion) museum.

The Museum of Narrative Art will be located in LA’s Exposition Park, near the downtown area, and will house the filmmaker’s extensive collection of art and film memorabilia, including some from the Star Wars franchise.

Lucas has said he will almost entirely fund the museum, which will sit on a three-hectare location and whose design looks like a huge space ship.

Los Angeles beat out competition from San Francisco, which had proposed housing the museum on Treasure Island, in the middle of the San Francisco Bay.

Local officials in Los Angeles welcomed the announcement, saying it would bring thousands of jobs to the city and draw tourists keen on seeing the original Darth Vader mask along with Norman Rockwell paintings.

“Art exists to inspire, to move, to educate, and to excite,” mayor Eric Garcetti said in a statement. “Thanks to George Lucas and [his wife] Mellody Hobson, millions of Angelenos and visitors will enjoy an extraordinary collection anchored in storytelling — an art that carries so much meaning in the history and legacy of Los Angeles.”

Lucas, 72, for years had been trying to find a location to house his art collection that includes works by Rockwell, Edgar Degas, Winslow Homer and Pierre-Auguste Renoir as well as memorabilia from the Star Wars saga and his other films.

The museum’s board of directors and city officials had no official date for the opening of the museum.

