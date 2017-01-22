Female directors on decline in Hollywood, says study

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Female directors on decline in Hollywood, says study

A new report finds that women were behind just 7 per cent of the top 250 films of 2016, a figure that’s down 2 per cent from the year before

Tabloid
 

The number of female directors working in Hollywood has fallen, according to a new study.

In 2016, just 7 per cent of the top 250 films were directed by women, a fall of 2 per cent from the year before. The annual report from the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film found that the number was also behind the figure achieved in 1998.

“I would say I’m dumbfounded,” Martha Lauzen, executive director of the centre, told Variety. “It is remarkable that with all of the attention and talk over the last couple of years in the business and the film industry, the numbers actually declined. Clearly the current remedies aren’t working.”

The study also found that 35 per cent of films employed no women in key roles behind the camera, such as writer, producer, executive producer, editor or cinematographer. Women also accounted for just 3 per cent of composers.

Documentaries and dramas were more likely to employ women while action films and horrors were almost exclusively male.

Films with female directors at the helm employed a greater percentage of women in other positions.

Films released in 2016 from female directors included Jodie Foster’s Money Monster, Sharon Maguire’s Bridget Jones’s Baby, Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe and Andrea Arnold’s American Honey.

The year before saw two big hits from female directors: Sam Taylor Johnson’s Fifty Shades of Grey and Elizabeth Banks’s Pitch Perfect 2.

The next 12 months promise to be a better year for women behind the camera with new films from Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman), Niki Caro (The Zookeeper’s Wife), Sofia Coppola (The Beguiled) and Lucia Aniello (Rock That Body).

More from News

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesNews

Also In News

Oscars 2017: Where to watch in the UAE

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs