‘Deadpool 2’ teaser trailer lampoons Logan and Superman

Ryan Reynolds has returned as foul-mouthed superhero Deadpool in a tongue-in-cheek short film teasing the sequel to the self-aware comic book movie.

Entitled No Good Deed, the short, which Reynolds launched online this weekend on YouTube, is currently showing in cinemas ahead of X-Men spin-off Logan.

It uses the opportunity to take aim at Hugh Jackman’s gruff superhero, with Deadpool launching into a weak impression of Jackman’s Australian accent.

Also lampooned is Superman, with Deadpool’s alter ego Wade Wilson dashing into a phone booth to change into his outfit after witnessing a mugging. Unfortunately he takes too long to suit up and by the time he emerges, the victim has already been offed.

Marvel Comics great Stan Lee also makes a brief cameo appearance in the film.

No Good Deed also exhibits the original film’s absurdist style of humour. The end credit sequence inexplicably features a fast-scrolling book report on Ernest Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea, and the YouTube video features an erroneous video description that reads: “Wade and the other girls from the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants plan a trip to Cabot Cove.”

The first Deadpool film enjoyed enormous commercial success, taking $783 million (Dh2.87 billion) at the global box office, and in the process becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

It was also well-received by critics, with the Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw describing it as “neurotic and needy — and very entertaining”.

Its sequel is expected to be released in 2018, though Deadpool writer Rhett Reese stated on Twitter that No Good Deed was not intended as a trailer for Deadpool 2, and that none of the footage featured would appear in the final film.