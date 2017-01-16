‘Baahubali 2’ star Rana Daggubati weighs in

Actor Rana Daghubati during an interview at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers on 16th January, 2017.Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Indian actor Rana Daggubati describes his historical epic, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, as folklore that shouldn’t be rationalised,

“It’s a feature film. It’s about what happened in a land far, far away and covered by mountains on all sides... It’s a folklore. Why are you rationalising a folklore?” asked Daggubati, who played Bahubali’s evil estranged brother in the film.

The 2015 blockbuster evoked mix reviews, and was criticised for being racist, casually sexist and for its depiction of tribal people as dark and scar-faced. But Daggubati, who was in the UAE on January 16 to attend the inaugural annual Health Awards, isn’t worried about the negative publicity.

He believes that the sequel will be bigger and better for fans of the warrior romance.

“The part one was just the set up where the characters were introduced. Part two contains the real drama. It will be cooler and better ... Baahubali 2 will be the largest cinematic experience just like its first part,” said Daggubati.

The actor put on 20kg for his role of the evil king.

“It is a period war film and I had to look the part. It took around six months of rigorous training to look the part. But I put on weight the healthy way and my weight gain was carefully monitored by professionals,” said Daggubati.

Just like how Aamir Khan beefed up for his hit Dangal, this South Indian actor too denied the use of steroids for the quick transformation.

“I just had huge amounts of protein and ate a lot of meat. I live in Hyderabad and that’s what we do.”

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is scheduled to release in the UAE on April 27.