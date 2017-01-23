Roxanne Shante biopic salutes rap pioneer

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Roxanne Shante biopic salutes rap pioneer

Actress Chante Adams talks about her debut film ‘Roxanne, Roxanne’, and the hours of research that went into prepping for the biopic

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Actress Chante Adams had just graduated from Carnegie Mellon University when she got a call from a casting agent who wanted her to audition to be the lead in the Roxanne Shante biopic Roxanne, Roxanne.

Adams had no feature credits to her name and a background in theatre. But the agent saw something in her at CMU’s senior showcase, where students perform in front of agents, managers and casting directors, and sought her out.

Soon enough, what began as “oh, cool, my first audition” became Adams’ first film role in the anticipated pic about the life of hip-hop pioneer Roxanne Shante from director Michael Larnell. Roxanne, Roxanne, which co-stars Moonlight’s Marhershala Ali and Nia Long, and premieres Sunday at the Sundance Film Festival.

How familiar were you with Roxanne Shante?

Not very. I wasn’t born until ’94! Her era was definitely the ’80s. I knew of her, I knew who she was. I had older siblings, and I kind of knew her through them and the hip-hop music they listened to. But I didn’t know much about her, so after I got the first audition, I went straight into research mode. I saw the video for Roxanne’s Revenge and was like “Oh my God, we kind of look alike!”

You only had a week and a half from being cast to shooting. How did you prepare?

Hours and hours of research. I’m pretty sure I’ve watched very single video on the internet that exists of Roxanne Shante — every interview, every music performance, and just using that to get it down. I met her once before we started filming, and that was such an honour. I was so lucky to be able to do this biopic while she is still here so I can make sure I got it right.

What did you talk about with Roxanne?

She was just telling me about her life. It was me, her, Nia Long and Michael. She was giving me pointers on the voice, and she was telling Nia about her mom. She told me she was going to be on set as much as possible, but there’s some stuff that she won’t be on set for because it’s a little difficult to relive that. I understood that and understood that I had to take that into my own hands and do what I could with it. She was on set a few times a week, which I loved. Anytime I had a question or needed advice, it was awesome to have her right there. I could go straight to the source

Was there a particular scene she helped you with?

There’s a scene where she’s stealing from a department store. I did the scene how I imagined you would steal from a department store, because I don’t know. She was there and we were about to wrap and she told Michael “we need to do it again because she’s not stealing right.” She basically came over to me and taught me the correct way to steal clothes. She was like “No, you can’t look at the clothes, you can’t look at the bag, just grab it, keep your eyes up, you can’t make it look suspicious.” So she taught me the proper way to steal clothes from a department store.

What’s next for you?

Just to continue in the film world for right now. Ride the Roxanne, Roxanne wave and, you know, we’ll see where it goes!

More from Features

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

Also In Features

Jon Hamm is a hologram in ‘Marjorie Prime’

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs