Oscars 2017: Top moments of the night

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Oscars 2017: Top moments of the night

From honouring a Nasa mathematician to Jackie Chan, the Academy Awards was an interesting mix of events, politics and glamour

  • Taraji P. Henson , Octavia Spencer (R), Janelle Monae (L) and Katherine Johnson (in wheelchair) present for BeImage Credit: Reuters
  • Director Ezra Edelman and producer Caroline Waterlow accept the award for best documentary feature for O.J.: MImage Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls" aImage Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
  • Laura DernImage Credit: AFP
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-MirandaImage Credit: Reuters
  • Jackie ChanImage Credit: Powers Imagery/Invision/AP
Tabloid
 

La La Land mistakenly announced as the best picture winner was not the only highlight of the 89th Academy Awards. Here are some of the top moments:

HONOURING KATHERINE JOHNSON

It’s not only actors getting standing ovations at Sunday’s Oscars — the audience gave a resounding welcome to a former Nasa mathematician who is an inspiration for the film Hidden Figures.

Mathematician Katherine Johnson was brought out on stage to thunderous applause in an introduction by the actresses who portrayed Johnson and other female black mathematicians in the best picture nominee.

At least one woman in the audience was seen crying at the recognition for Johnson, who was part of a group of black women who helped put Nasa ahead in the Space Race against the Soviet Union.

Johnson is played in the film by Taraji P. Henson.

The 98-year-old Johnson wore a blue dress and was brought out in a wheelchair during the ceremony. She thanked the audience for their resounding welcome.

O.J. SIMPSON FILM WINS OSCAR

A documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson’s trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film O.J.: Made in America runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

O.J. documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called Trial of the Century against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including I Am Not Your Negro and 13th.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE OPENS THE SHOW

The Oscars started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theatre and interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Timberlake kicked off the show with a performance of his Oscar-nominated song Can’t Stop the Feeling that included a high-five with Denzel Washington. Actor Javier Bardem danced like he was in a nightclub.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in ‘N Sync were watching, they’d let him back into the band.

Kimmel didn’t stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

LAURA DERN AND NICOLE KIDMAN PLAY TO THE BLEACHERS

Each celebrity who strolls the Oscars red carpet seems to have their own style as they pass their cheering fans in the bleachers.

Some, like Emma Stone and Jeff Bridges, smile politely and wave while others just walk by, seemingly oblivious to the adulation.

Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, joined hands and lifted them in a cheer of their own.

As for those in the bleachers, when they aren’t cheering many are gossiping.

Among the comments overheard: Vince Vaughn and Dern are tall and Michael J. Fox is really short.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA’S DATE: HIS MUM

It was a no-brainer for Lin-Manuel Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars.

It’s his mother, Luz, who got him there after all.

Miranda’s mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday.

To which her son adds that she earned the honour “by calling dibs when I was 10 years old.”

JACKIE CHAN’S FURRY FRIENDS

Jackie Chan brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He said that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with Unicef name tags, while Chan sported more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honourary Oscar last year.

More from Features

tags from this story

NFL
follow this tag on MGNNFL
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGNNational Aeronautics and Space Administration
China
follow this tag on MGNChina
Justin Timberlake
follow this tag on MGNJustin Timberlake
Nicole Kidman
follow this tag on MGNNicole Kidman

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

NFL
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund
follow this tag on MGN
National Aeronautics and Space Administration
follow this tag on MGN
China
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Features

Oscars 2017 and other big ceremony blunders

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat