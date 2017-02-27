Oscars 2017: Top moments of the night

Justin Timberlake performs songs from best original song nominee "Can't Stop the Feeling," from "Trolls" a

La La Land mistakenly announced as the best picture winner was not the only highlight of the 89th Academy Awards. Here are some of the top moments:

HONOURING KATHERINE JOHNSON

It’s not only actors getting standing ovations at Sunday’s Oscars — the audience gave a resounding welcome to a former Nasa mathematician who is an inspiration for the film Hidden Figures.

Mathematician Katherine Johnson was brought out on stage to thunderous applause in an introduction by the actresses who portrayed Johnson and other female black mathematicians in the best picture nominee.

At least one woman in the audience was seen crying at the recognition for Johnson, who was part of a group of black women who helped put Nasa ahead in the Space Race against the Soviet Union.

Johnson is played in the film by Taraji P. Henson.

The 98-year-old Johnson wore a blue dress and was brought out in a wheelchair during the ceremony. She thanked the audience for their resounding welcome.

O.J. SIMPSON FILM WINS OSCAR

A documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson’s trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film O.J.: Made in America runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

O.J. documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called Trial of the Century against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including I Am Not Your Negro and 13th.

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE OPENS THE SHOW

The Oscars started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theatre and interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Timberlake kicked off the show with a performance of his Oscar-nominated song Can’t Stop the Feeling that included a high-five with Denzel Washington. Actor Javier Bardem danced like he was in a nightclub.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered.

Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in ‘N Sync were watching, they’d let him back into the band.

Kimmel didn’t stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist.

LAURA DERN AND NICOLE KIDMAN PLAY TO THE BLEACHERS

Each celebrity who strolls the Oscars red carpet seems to have their own style as they pass their cheering fans in the bleachers.

Some, like Emma Stone and Jeff Bridges, smile politely and wave while others just walk by, seemingly oblivious to the adulation.

Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, joined hands and lifted them in a cheer of their own.

As for those in the bleachers, when they aren’t cheering many are gossiping.

Among the comments overheard: Vince Vaughn and Dern are tall and Michael J. Fox is really short.

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA’S DATE: HIS MUM

It was a no-brainer for Lin-Manuel Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars.

It’s his mother, Luz, who got him there after all.

Miranda’s mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday.

To which her son adds that she earned the honour “by calling dibs when I was 10 years old.”

JACKIE CHAN’S FURRY FRIENDS

Jackie Chan brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet.

The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He said that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China.

The bears were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with Unicef name tags, while Chan sported more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity.

Chan was a recipient of an honourary Oscar last year.