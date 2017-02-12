Mobile
‘Lego Batman Movie’: 6 reasons why you should watch it

The sequel to the hit movie recently opened in the UAE and here’s why it’s a fun watch

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures
Characters voiced by Will Arnett, Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Adam Devine in "The LEGO Batman Movie." MUST CREDIT: Warner Bros. Pictures
Tabloid
 

The humour

You will start laughing before anything even pops up on the screen. The talented Will Arnett, who voices Batman, gives us a performance that isn’t very Batman-like. It’s a welcome change from the brooding, dark serious Batman that we have come to know over the past couple of decades.

Villains, villains and more villains

Besides the Joker, who is Batman’s main villainous squeeze in the movie, Batman fans can expect much more. Calendar Man, Egghead and Condiment King also feature. For those who don’t know many of the C-grade Batman villains from the ’50s and ’60s, worry not... the likes of Harry Potter’s Voldemort and Lord of the Rings’ Sauron also make an appearance.

Deadpool-kind of vibe

Superhero movie fans will notice a few similarities to last year’s Deadpool. The hilarious opening credits, Batman’s disregard for the fourth wall and overall awesomeness helps it become a fresh new movie experience for everyone.

Batman singing

You read that right, Batman sings. And it’s awesome. The tune is quite catchy to be honest. You will definitely find yourself listening to Who’s The (Bat)Man over and over again. Our favourite part, between the guitar shredding, is the line, “turn TwoFace to black and blue face”.

#Shade

The movie throws a fair amount of cheeky disrespect to DC’s son of Krypton, Superman, and Iron Man as well. Because why not? The movie does touch on every single Batman movie ever, but dwells a fair bit on last year’s Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Regarding the Iron Man diss — you’re just going to have to watch the movie.

The voice cast

Besides Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Zach Galifianakis as the Joker and Mariah Carey as Gotham’s Mayor, the cast also includes Conan O’Brien, Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. And not to mention the BatComputer that has been credited as “Siri”.

