Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Felicity Jones joins ranks of classic ‘Star Wars’ heroines

British actress plays Jyn Erso, an abandoned child of war who must decide what she believes in as the world devolves into chaos

Image Credit: Lucasfilm
Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso.
Tabloid
 

Star Wars gets a bad rap for being a boy’s club, and sometimes rightfully so, but the truth of the matter is that women have always been an integral part of the George Lucas-created world and the franchise’s fan base. On screen, the names Leia, Amidala and Rey are as instantly recognisable and known as any others — and none were ever just playing “the girl”.

With this now 39-year-old tradition in mind, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story introduces a new heroine to the ranks — Jyn Erso, an abandoned child of war who must decide what she believes in as the world devolves into chaos. Director Gareth Edwards talked about developing the character and settling on the idea that “Jyn isn’t just a woman — she’s a person.”

“I wanted to make a character that I would want to be. Not to fancy her or want to marry her, but want to be her. It was just a cool person,” Edwards continued.

He and the team at Lucasfilm settled on English actress Felicity Jones, 33, to play the part. Already an Oscar nominee for her portrayal of Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything, Jones had been making a name for herself in smaller projects such as the indie romance Like Crazy. But recently, she’s been dipping her toes in larger-scale films, like The Amazing Spider-Man sequel.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy was drawn to Jones’s ability to bring a sense of gravitas and importance to everything, while also exhibiting a “real whimsy.”

“For years I’ve been constantly looking for these kinds of parts and these kinds of films and the opportunity to make it on such a large scale was pretty hard to turn down,” said Jones, who also appears in the upcoming fantasy tale A Monster Calls and opposite Tom Hanks in Inferno.

Jyn, unlike the other classic Star Wars heroines, gets the full weight of an origin story in Rogue One, out in the UAE now. Her father, Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen), is a scientist who once worked for the Empire, left that life behind and, at the beginning of the film, gets drawn back in to help finish the Death Star — leaving his young daughter behind to fend for herself.

As an adult, she’s forced to confront her past in various ways, especially when she becomes entangled with the rebel alliance.

“I like her determination,” Jones said. “She doesn’t let go of something until she succeeds. She is very, very focused and tenacious in the face of ... a task.”

Jones trained intensively to portray this hardened fighter working closely with stunt teams who she said spent hours humouring her need to practice constantly. Fittingly, her costume is not a fussy dress or a metal bikini, but rather one of a warrior.

“Jyn is someone who’s had to survive on her own and at any moment she’s going to have to be running away from someone, she’s going to have to defend herself physically,” Jones said. “She has really built a little shell around herself, so her costume had to reflect the needs of her life and unfortunately, she’s not going to that many parties.”

And while Jyn is not a princess or a queen or, well, whatever Rey turns out to be, Jones does think she shares similarities with those who came before her.

“They are quite forthright but they are instinctive and they kind of — they don’t mess around,” Jones said. “She’s very true to the other Star Wars heroines in that way.”

More from Features

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Star Wars
follow this tag on MGNStar Wars

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Star Wars
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Features

The year in pop culture: 10 times we geeked out

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party