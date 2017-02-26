‘Batman vs Superman’ sweeps Razzies worst film awards

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Batman vs Superman’ sweeps Razzies worst film awards

The critical flop also won worst screen combo, worst screenplay and worst remake, rip-off or sequel

Image Credit: AP
"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice." The film
Tabloid
 

DC Comics’ Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and a documentary attacking Hillary Clinton tied on Saturday at the annual Razzie worst-of film awards, Hollywood’s hall of shame.

The rivals won four Razzies each for their poor acting, writing and directing, although it was Batman that walked away with the spray-painted trophy for “worst picture.”

“It all came down to two decidedly different examples of cinematic sludge: The $250 million [Dh917.9 million] comic book oop-us Batman vs Superman and the faux right wing ‘documentary’ Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party,” a statement from the Razzies read.

Dinesh D’Souza picked up the prestigious double of worst actor for his narration and worst director on Hillary’s America, which has an average rating of 1.7 out of 10 on online reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

The site’s critical consensus reads that the movie has the conservative commentator “once again preaching to the right-wing choir — albeit less effectively than ever.”

Rebekah Turner, unnamed by the awards, won worst actress for her turn as the losing Democratic presidential candidate, while worst supporting actress went to Kristen Wiig for her efforts in the panned Zoolander No 2.”

Batman took the Razzie for worst supporting actor Jesse Eisenberg, who caused many a critic’s jaw to drop as he chewed the scenery as Lexx Luthor.

The critical flop also won worst screen combo for duelling superheroes Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill, as well as worst screenplay and worst remake, rip-off or sequel.

The Razzies were created in 1980 as an antidote to Hollywood’s star-studded, back-slapping annual awards season, which climaxes on Sunday with the 89th Academy Awards.

Nominees rarely attend the Razzies, usually held in small venues somewhere in and around Los Angeles, and there was no ceremony at all this year.

Sandra Bullock turned up in 2010 to accept worst actress for All About Steve, a day before winning the best actress Oscar for The Blind Side.

Eight of the nine Razzie categories are chosen by the 800 or so members of the Golden Raspberry Award Foundation, who earn voting rights by paying a $40 membership fee, with a $25 annual renewal.

Worst screen combo is determined by ratings from more than 80,000 users of the Rotten Tomatoes movie review website.

While they were neck-and-neck for the award, there was some distance between this year’s two big Razzies winners at the box office.

Hillary’s America took just $13.1 million at the box office, while Batman vs Superman grossed $873.2 million.

The annual Razzie Redeemer Award went to actor-director Mel Gibson, who has had glowing reviews for his war movie Hacksaw Ridge, 10 years after he was ostracized following a drunken antisemitic rant.

More from Features

tags from this story

Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGNHillary Clinton
Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGNBen Affleck
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGNDemocratic Party

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureMoviesFeatures

tags

Hillary Clinton
follow this tag on MGN
Ben Affleck
follow this tag on MGN
Democratic Party
follow this tag on MGN
oscars

Also In Features

Oscars 2017: Top moments of the night

Leisure Gallery

Oscars 2017: Winners in key categories

Leisure Videos

PlayAventura Nature Adventure Park extreme circut
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

UAE salaries to rise this much in 2017

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened

Oscars mistake: Here’s what really happened