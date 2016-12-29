Memes that accurately defined 2016

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Memes that accurately defined 2016

Here’s our round-up of the best of what went viral this year

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

You would have had to be living under a rock to not know that 2016 was one of the worst years for global news. But where there is tragedy, there’s also room for some unhinged comedy; and the internet, like always, came through in our darkest hours with some of the best memes to date. Here’s our round-up for the year:

Be Like Bill

The meme that kicked off 2016 was the perfect outlet for internet users to unleash their passive-aggressive taunts on their unsuspecting friend circles. The meme went on to become so popular that it inspired the same meme in various languages and even a counter-meme, Don’t Be Like Bill.

Harambe

If you don’t know who Harambe is you were probably on a spaceship orbiting Mars. After Harambe’s tragic, unjust demise, the internet exploded, driving parents and animal rights activists to an endless debate as to whether it was ethically right to sacrifice an animal in order to save a child that had fallen into its enclosure. From memes to merchandise to an influx of US election votes, Harambe proved once and for all that gorillas trump toddlers.

Arthur’s fist

If one image could accurately encapsulate our collective despair/frustration/anger at having been put through 2016, it’s probably Arthur’s clenched fist.

Sad Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds conquered 2016 pretty early on with Deadpool, giving us one of the best superhero films ever. But Taylor Swift came along and had to ruin all the fun when sometime in the middle of the Hiddleswift romance (if you don’t know what this is about, you’re one lucky person), Swift arranged for her BFFs, including Blake Lively (Reynolds’ better half), to pose with their significant others for a couples photo. Reynolds’ face is all of us looking at this picture.

Biden and Obama

The bromance of the year played out over the Joe Biden and Barack Obama memes, otherwise lovingly called the “Jobama” or the “Petty Biden” memes. The perfect relief for most from the news of Donald Trump being elected to office, the imaginary conversations between these two have been priceless.

Me at the Beginning of 2016 vs End of 2016

This particular meme catches our fancy because it subverts all the pain and disillusionment that we went through this year into a meme that’s meant to make us all laugh, while we’re all crying oh-so-hard inside. No other meme could better describe the physical, emotional and financial toll 2016’s taken on us.

 

Evil Kermit

Kermit memes have come and gone. But the one that hit this November, of Kermit facing off with his own “evil” hooded doppelganger, will probably have the longest life of them all. Because deep down inside, aren’t we all Evil Kermits pretending to be good?

More from Internet

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGNJoe Biden
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Taylor Swift
follow this tag on MGNTaylor Swift

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureInternet

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Joe Biden
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Taylor Swift
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internet

Adam Saleh’s story is shocking if true

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan