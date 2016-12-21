Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Adam Saleh escorted off Delta flight ‘for speaking Arabic’

YouTube celebrity was travelling from London to New York with his fellow YouTuber Slim Albaher

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

American YouTube star Adam Saleh, who performed in Dubai in September, has accused Delta Airlines of escorting him off a flight ‘for speaking Arabic’.

Saleh, 22, posted the incident on social media on Wednesday saying passengers heard him speaking in Arabic and “felt uncomfortable and called flight attendants”.

He was on a flight from London to New York with his friend Slim Albaher, another YouTube personality, who was also escorted off the plane, the Guardian reported.

“They kicked us off the plane because a lady, because a lot of people felt uncomfortable,” Saleh says in the video that he posted on Twitter that has since been shared thousands of times. “Delta airlines just kicked us out for speaking Arabic.”

Saleh said he had been talking to his mother on the phone when fellow passengers complained, and he was told to leave.

"You guys are racists. I spoke a different language and you say you feel uncomfortable! I can't believe my eyes. We spoke a different language and now there are six white people against us bearded men."

Several passengers could be seen voicing their support for Saleh, with one calling out the airline staff in protest, but others at the rear of the aircraft seemed to approve, waving him off and saying "Good Bye."

After an hours-long delay involving more security checks, Saleh said he was finally able to board a flight to New York with a different airline - and would head straight to see his lawyer.

It was the latest of several cases in the past year in which passengers have run into trouble on American flights for speaking Arabic - or in one case for writing mathematical equations that passengers mistook for Arabic.

In a statement on the incident, the airline said it was investigating allegations of discrimination.

"Two customers were removed from this flight and later rebooked after a disturbance in the cabin resulted in more than 20 customers expressing their discomfort," it said. "We're conducting a full review to understand what transpired. We are taking allegations of discrimination very seriously; our culture requires treating others with respect."

During his trip to the Dubai, Saleh spoke to Gulf News tabloid! about being an Arab-American in the US.

“Racism is back,” he said. “Back in the days, when I was in elementary school, around third, fourth grade, when 9/11 happened, it was literally crazy. The school I was in, I was the only Middle Eastern American kid… I was like an alien in school. Throughout the years, I ended up having to hide that I’m Arab ’cause I was so scared that if I would say that I’m Arab, they would bully me the way that they did in the third grade.

“But after a while, I realised it was a really dumb thing that I did, and you have to just be proud who you are. Right now, being Arab-American is something, I guess, inspirational. It means a lot. Because you go through so much, especially with all this Donald Trump nonsense going on.”

Saleh started putting up videos on YouTube in 2012 with his friends Shaikh Akbar and Abdullah Ghuman under the channel TrueStoryASA. He’s since become popular for his solo internet persona, operating under the pseudonym ASAvlogs. He now has millions of followes, and a fleet of dedicated fans, who call themselves #adoomygang. Following Wednesday’s incident, #BoycottDelta began trending on Twitter.

(With inputs from AFP)

More from Internet

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureInternet

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Twitter
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Internet

5 top Christmas special adverts of 2016

Leisure Gallery

Countdown UAE top 10 movies by VOX Cinemas

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed