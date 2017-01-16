Mobile
Karisma Kapoor shares fitness secrets in Dubai

The eternally youthful Bollywood actress swears by yoga and doesn’t subscribe to eating just salads

  • Bollywood superstar Karishma Kapoor during an interview at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers on 16th January, 2017.Image Credit:
  • Actor Rana Daghubati during an interview at the Jumeirah Emirates Towers on 16th January, 2017.Photo Clint EgImage Credit:
Tabloid
 

Karisma Kapoor comes from a family of actors and foodies. But everything in moderation keeps her fit as a fiddle.

“It’s the simple things that helps me to be fit. I go for walk, do yoga and I am not a gym buff,” said Kapoor in an interview with Gulf News tabloid!.

The actress, who has hits including Raja Hindustani and Zubeidaa, was in the UAE to attend the inaugural edition of the Annual Health Awards at the Emirates Towers on January 16, along with actors Rana Daggubatti and Malayalam star Jayaram. The mother of two is also convinced that meditation and yoga can go a long way in maintaining your health.

“I like to do simple, natural things... And I tell my children that whatever age, colour, shape you are, you are still beautiful,” said Kapoor.

To promote a healthy body image to her children, she also eats pizzas and cupcakes along with them to prove that everything in moderation doesn’t harm your body.

So how does it feel to be an aunt to baby boy Taimur, sister Kareen Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s first child?

“He’s an absolute pudding... I am very excited. My kids are thrilled too and it’s an exciting time for all of us in the family. It’s fun being his cool aunt,” said Kapoor.

