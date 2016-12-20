Be strategic about your holiday snacking picks

Choosing smartly means you get to enjoy bigger portions that are better for you.

Some traditional foods are essential to our personal holiday experiences, connecting us to loved ones past and present and fulfilling us in ways beyond what any nutritional analysis could measure. These should be savoured and enjoyed for what they are. Personally, two butter cookies made from my grandmother’s recipe would give me more satisfaction than 10 of any other treat.

But most of the edibles at holiday parties don’t have nearly that status, and there is more than one option that will hit the spot no matter the craving. In those cases, choosing smartly means you get to enjoy bigger portions that are better for you.

These party swaps illustrate just how much more bang for your calorie buck you can get, without sacrificing a drop of holiday spirit.

- 7 potato chips vs 17 pistachios

75 calories

Both bring a salty crunch by the handful, but you can have more than twice as many pistachios as potato chips for the same calories, and the nuts also have a wealth of nutrients. Plus, getting them shell-on means built-in portion control, because cracking them slows you down and the shells pile up, so you can track how many you have eaten.

- 1 tablespoon sour-cream-and-onion dip vs 6 tablespoons salsa

30 calories

Besides the huge portion difference per calorie, tomato-based salsas are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which might help you fight off the colds that tend to get passed around at parties this time of year.

- 3 tortilla chips vs. 20 pieces crudites

60 calories

Taking advantage of the cut vegetable platter means exponentially more crunchy dipping power than you get with chips. Health-wise, the more vegetables the better, so dipping them in salsa is a doubly smart move.

- 1 small square gingerbread cake vs 8 small gingerbread men

260 calories

Get your annual gingerbread fix strategically by going for the cookies rather than the cake. They are not only much lower in calories, but they are also cuter, too.

- 3/4 cup mini pretzel twists vs. 3 cups popcorn

110 calories

Popcorn is not just a fun party food but also a whole grain, and it is voluminous, so the portion size is bountiful. The equivalent in pretzels is skimpy by comparison.

- 1 chocolate truffle vs. 9 mini candy canes

105 calories

Besides the fact that nine slow-dissolving candies will last much longer than one chocolate morsel, you can have a chocolate truffle anytime. It’s candy-cane season — make the most of it.