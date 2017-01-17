Game Masters: To Switch or not to Switch

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Game Masters: To Switch or not to Switch

Nintendo fails to impress at reveal event for new console

  • Nintendo's new game console Switch is pictured after its presentation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.Image Credit: REUTERS
  • An attendee plays a video game on a Nintendo Co. Switch game console during an unveiling event in Tokyo, JapanImage Credit: Bloomberg
Tabloid
 

Well, that was rather underwhelming…

The unveiling of the Nintendo Switch wasn’t the unmitigated disaster that was the Xbox One announcement a few years ago, but probably didn’t do enough to convince the sceptics out there that Nintendo’s latest console is going to be a must-have when it releases globally on March 3.

Let’s go over the reasons.

 

Lack of launch games


Switch will launch with only four games, only one of which falls into the category of what might be called a system seller, if it lives up to the hype: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The only problem is that Breath of the Wild is not a Switch exclusive, as it will also be launching on the previous-generation Wii U, and for less money. The list of games in the so-called launch window in the following weeks and months does not inspire much confidence either in terms of being able to convince gamers to part with their cash.

Price



Nintendo's president Tatsumi Kimishima introduces the Switch, its new game console, at its presentation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan.


Which brings us to the second big problem Switch faces: its price. The launch price of $299.99 (which directly converts to Dh1,101, but no UAE retail price has been announced) is higher than pre-announcement predictions, and doesn’t compare favourably with the price of current Playstation 4 and Xbox One hardware bundles out there. It’s probably going a step too far to call the Switch overpriced, but there’s no doubt a more attractive price would have made the decision to buy one a much easier one for many gamers.

Raison d’etre


For many years now Nintendo has seemed keen on presenting answers to questions nobody asked. It’s been a hit-and-miss affair. Nobody knew they wanted motion controls, but the original Wii was a hit, taking console gaming into the mainstream in a way it arguably had never been. The Wii U, with its innovative GamePad, turned out to be a huge miss; nobody seemed interested in the type of unique gameplay experiences made possible by the hardware.

What will the Switch turn out to be? Will it turn out that a hybrid home-mobile console is just the thing no one knew they wanted but actually desperately needs? Or will it be another solution to a problem that only existed in the minds of the top corporate minds at Nintendo?

Wait and see

Only time will tell if the Switch has a place in a world where mobile gaming is already ubiquitous thanks to iOS and Android phones and tablets, and where much more powerful home consoles are already taking care of the needs of those who prefer to play in front of a television screen. But what is obvious right now is that the reveal event did nothing to tilt the scales in favour of predictions of success.

More from Gaming

tags from this story

Nintendo
follow this tag on MGNNintendo

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureGamingGame Masters

tags

Nintendo
follow this tag on MGN
microsoft

Also In Gaming

'Mid or feed' — in the MOBA trenches

Leisure Videos

PlayAamir Khan promotes 'Dangal' in Dubai
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access