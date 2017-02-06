Valentine's Day treat at Shiba
Dubai: An exceptionally designed four-course set menu featuring Chinese and Japanese culinary creations await couples at Shiba restaurant.
There will also be dedicated interactive live-cooking stations at this Japanese and Chinese restaurant that offers spectacular views of the Meydan racecourse.
Price: Dh550 per couple, including soft beverages. Timings: 7:30pm. Location: Lobby level, The Meydan Hotel. Telephone: 04 381 3111. Email: meydanrestaurantreservations@meydanhotels.com