Three reasons to celebrate Valentine's Day at Dusit Thani Dubai

Specialty restaurants at five-star hotel whip up something special for couples

At Pax Ristorante & Lounge
Image Credit: Supplied
At Pax Ristorante & Lounge, Dusit Thani Dubai.
 

Dubai: Starting on February 14, three of Dusit Thani Dubai’s specialty restaurants will set your appetites ablaze through cuisines from Italy to Thailand.

At The Californian, enjoy a New Orleans barbecue themed buffet that includes ribs, barbequed prawns and traditional jambalaya. The best seats by the window are on first come, first served basis. Be sure to secure your table with stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai early.

Meanwhile, the multi-awarded Thai restaurant Benjarong has prepared a special five course menu thoughtfully fashioned by the former chef to the Thai royal family, chef Naruemol Poolkuan. The Valentine Dinner menu includes roasted duck salad, seafood soup with prawns and lobster with tamarind sauce. Couples get a complimentary bottle of bubbly.

Pax Ristorante & Lounge's high coffered ceiling, magnificent pillars and floor to ceiling glass windows give guests picturesque views of Dubai’s dreamy skyline while matching their mood for love. Couples will also enjoy a five-course menu that includes red velvet berries roulade, Mediterranean octopus carpaccio, baked lobster tail, Wagyu beef cube and langoustine risotto with a complimentary bottle of bubbly.

Price: Dh450 per couple (The Californian) and Dh700 per couple (Benjarong and Pax). Timings: 7pm to 11:30pm (The Californian) and 7pm to 12am (Benjarong and Pax). Telephone: 04 3174515. Email: dine.dtdu@dusit.com

