Ferragamo opens Il Borro restaurant in Dubai

“The world of Ferragamo is a concrete and beautiful realm made of quality and comfort. It is a world that I love,” says Ferruccio Ferragamo, son of Salvatore Ferragamo, the Italian shoemaker who built a global fashion empire.

The junior Ferragamo is in Dubai to launch his latest venture, a Tuscan bistro named Il Borro at the Jumeirah Al Naseem Hotel.

The original Il Borro is located in Tuscany on an estate owned by the Ferragamo family in Italy. The land is home to a vineyard, fields of organic fruits and vegetables and the Il Borro Tuscan bistro.

“I adore the design of this restaurant,” he says, looking around the brightly sunlit restaurant in Dubai, overlooking the turtle lagoon. Il Borro Dubai’s interiors are made up of sleek lines, brass lamp structures and a lot of white. The sunlight and greenery within the restaurant, give it life and make it anything but clinical. The restaurant is modern, warm and understated.

“I think I might have to bring the designer over to our Tuscan venue to spruce it up a bit,” Ferragamo adds.

Ferragamo, who also serves as president of the family-run fashion company, has been to the city several times before and is surprised at the fast rate of growth every time he returns.

One thing that stands out, he says, is how Dubai is designed with both modernity and great taste, a place he felt the Ferragamo brand fits in perfectly. “Sadly I am only staying for a short time, I really want to spend some more time, but I have to travel back to Italy for our fashion show.”

The Milan Fashion Week began on Saturday.

Ferragamo is a brand that likes to look ahead and think about tomorrow, he says.

“We hired a new CEO last August for that exact reason. We want someone who is forward thinking, innovative and not afraid of making our dreams come true.”

Ferragamo doesn’t want to sit back and relax, he loves that the fashion world keeps him on his toes; and he’s been on his toes for a very long time. He started running the family business at the young age of 18 and believes that the most important value he’s learnt along the way is to respect every single person who works for the brand and to never to take people’s passion and time for granted.

Ferruccio Ferragamo started Il Borro with a desire to diversify the family business. He loves fashion, but also believes that food is an inevitable and important aspect of life that deserves their attention.

It’s not the first fashion empire to venture into food though, but he believes that Il Borro will stand out for its strong emphasis on sustainability. The traditionally Tuscan and flavourful Pappa Al Pomodoro is a must order for anyone who visits Il Borro and is a clear indication on the quality of the ingredients.

The biodynamic approach at the restaurant is deeply rooted in the mindset of Ferruccio and in the concept of Il Borro. The aim is to source ethically and keep the ingredients as clean as possible. “We are working together with local suppliers as well as importing ingredients from the gardens of the Il Borro Relais and Chateaux in Tuscany, who deliver ingredients four times a week to Dubai,” Ferraga explains.

This ensures that the fruits and veggies are seasonal from Italy and from the UAE. It truly is the best of both worlds.

The plan for Il Borro Dubai is to ensure that all diners eat only the cleanest and freshest ingredients, while also enjoying the fashionably presented dishes. “Just like our designs need to constantly be updated and innovated, I made sure to hire a chef, Andrea Campani, who will innovate and update our menus and dishes as well.” Ferruccio himself loves a simple pasta with Tomato sauce and would love to share a meal at Il Borro with none other than Pope Francis. “He understands the importance of sustainability, so I must invite him to try some of our dishes”