5 high-end Thai restaurants to try

Here are some of Dubai’s fanciest places to get a pad thai

  • Thiptara.Image Credit:
  • Benjarong.Image Credit:
  • Mekong.Image Credit:
  • Rhong Tiam.Image Credit:
  • Sukhothai.Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Thiptara

This restaurant at the Palace Downtown Dubai boasts grand interiors and a romantic vibe. There’s also a beautiful view of the Dubai Mall fountain show — perfect for date night.

Benjarong

The Dusit Thani Dubai spot has been around for a long time and is still a favourite. With views of Shaikh Zayed Road and rich Thai interiors, this restaurant gives diners the best of traditional and modern.

Mekong

It doesn’t get fancier than this beautiful restaurant at Anantara Dubai The Palm Resort & Spa serving up wholesome dishes such as stir fry, fried rice and black pepper crab.

Rhong Tiam

Located in the prime location of Wasl Vita in Jumeirah, this restaurant has a cooler, more modern vibe, making it a good spot for a casual meal with friends.

Sukhothai

Pretend you’re in a traditional Thai house at this spot in Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre. It features rich wooden interiors and the usual Thai fare.

