YouTube star Lilly Singh to perform in Dubai

Lilly Singh

Prepare to laugh until your tummy hurts: YouTube star Lilly Singh, who goes by the name IISuperwomanII, will be in Dubai on May 10 to perform at the Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa, JBR. She will be in town to acquaint audiences with her new book, How To Be A Bawse, and to regale them with anecdotes about her life.

“I am so thrilled to write my first book and share, all in one place, what I’ve learned about achieving success and happiness. This journey has taught me to always pick yourself up, not allow anything to stand in your way and that the only secret to achieving your dreams is hard work,” said Singh in a statement.

Comedian and author Singh found fame through her humorous girl power-laden videos on YouTube and has amassed 10 million subscribers.

This entertainer, who has a strong South Asian fan base in countries including the US, Canada and the UK, has also appeared in films such as Ice Age: Collision Course and Bad Moms. She has also produced her own feature length film, A Trip To Unicorn Island, which premiered on YouTube Red. Her collaborations with Selena Gomez, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jimmy Fallon, Mila Kunis, Priyanka Chopra, Adam Devine, James Franco and Seth Rogen were instant hits.

“Lilly Singh’s worldwide phenomenon is a testament that her message of inspiration, confidence and determination stands true today no matter where you come from or what your situation. Dubai’s performance is part of her global launch tour, certainly a pleasure to welcome her as part of her memorable debut. We are set to meet this young entrepreneur who continues to advocate women and young girls’ pursuit and struggles,” said Tamara Smith, Event Director, Mission Control X.

Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available on Platinum List or 800 Tickets starting at Dh295. All ticket categories include a copy of Singh’s new book.