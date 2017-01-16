Mobile
World of Women film festival returns to Dubai

58 titles will show at the fourth edition of the event between March 3-8

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

World of Women (WOW) Film Fair Middle East, a festival that presents short works created mostly by women, returns to Dubai March 3-8.

The fourth edition of the festival will showcase 58 films, predominantly made by women directors, producers, writers, editors and cinematographers at Vox Cinemas, Mall of the Emirates. 14 of the films come from the Middle East, including four Emirati projects.

Sounds of the Sea, by Emirati director Nujoom Al Ghanem, will be one of said films. In it, a boy enlists the help of his teacher to revive an old sea song.

Though not created by a woman, Nawaf Al Janahi’s Sea Shadow, a love story about two Emirati villagers in Ras Al Khaimah, will also show.

The charity event is supported by the Australian government’s Council for Australian Arab Relations (CAAR). All ticket sales go towards the Al Jalila Foundation.

“We’re impressed and delighted with the range and quality of films that have been entered this year,” said fair founder Hermoine Macura, CEO of Straight Street Media.

“This underlines the growing recognition the festival is receiving from women in the film industry across the world, and we’re sure that cinema audiences will find a great deal to enjoy and appreciate.”

Ticket prices have yet to be announced but they will be available at Vox cinema ticket counters from early February, and online at www.voxcinemas.com.

