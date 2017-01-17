‘Swan Lake’ screening at Dubai cinemas
Here’s your chance to catch the screening of the classic ballet Swan Lake on February 10 at the Novo Cinemas in Ibn Battuta Mall and Dubai Festival City.
The classic, which premiered at the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow, is the tale about a princess named Odette who is magically turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer’s curse.
Recorded live in Moscow, Swan Lake will be broadcast on over 1,600 screens across 60 countries to celebrate Bolshoi’s historical master and curator, Yuri Grigorovich’s 90th birthday.
Tickets, Dh35, are on sale at www.novocinemas.com and the cinemas’ box offices. There are two shows at 3.30pm and 8.30pm on February 10.