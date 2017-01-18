Renaud Capucon, David Fray in Abu Dhabi concert
French violinist Renaud Capucon and pianist David Fray will perform Beethoven and Bach sonatas in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
The duo will perform at Manarat Al Saadiyat as part of Abu Dhabi Classics. The series began in September and will continue until May, under the theme 1001 Nights.
“With David Fray and Renaud Capucon, not only are two of today’s greatest soloists come together for a unique concert, but also two interpreters that have opened new ways of understanding the music of Bach and Beethoven,” said Sara Al Shakar of Tourism & Culture Authority Abu Dhabi.
“Renaud Capucon’s interpretation of Beethoven’s violin concertos has marked a milestone for the performance of Beethoven’s music and David Fray’s Bach recordings are considered the most important ones since Glenn Gould,” she added.
Tickets beginning from Dh80 are available via abudhabiclassics.ae.