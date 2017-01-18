Renaud Capucon, David Fray in Abu Dhabi concert

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Renaud Capucon, David Fray in Abu Dhabi concert

The French classical musicians will perform on Saadiyat Island

  • Renaud CapuçonImage Credit: Supplied
  • Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

French violinist Renaud Capucon and pianist David Fray will perform Beethoven and Bach sonatas in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The duo will perform at Manarat Al Saadiyat as part of Abu Dhabi Classics. The series began in September and will continue until May, under the theme 1001 Nights.

“With David Fray and Renaud Capucon, not only are two of today’s greatest soloists come together for a unique concert, but also two interpreters that have opened new ways of understanding the music of Bach and Beethoven,” said Sara Al Shakar of Tourism & Culture Authority Abu Dhabi.

“Renaud Capucon’s interpretation of Beethoven’s violin concertos has marked a milestone for the performance of Beethoven’s music and David Fray’s Bach recordings are considered the most important ones since Glenn Gould,” she added.

Tickets beginning from Dh80 are available via abudhabiclassics.ae.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Keeping the blood flowing

Leisure Gallery

What's new at UAE cinemas this week
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access