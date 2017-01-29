Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

‘Padmavati’ designer in Dubai

Rimple and Harpeet Narula, who are busy working on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s epic, will soon be in the UAE for an exhibition

Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Indian couture designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula will join fashion heavyweights such as Bhairavi Jaikishan, Shyamal and Bhumika, Anamika Khanna for The Rack by Kachin’s and Gaurav Gupta, for the annual fashion and jewellery exhibition called SoPritti at the Al Yasat Ballroom, Roda Hotel Al Murooj, opposite Dubai Mall. The entry is free and the exhibition takes place from 10am to 8pm.

Designers Rimple & Harpreet Narula, who have created over 100 dresses for Deepika Padukone and team in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, will bring their lighter, pret-a-porter or ready-to-wear collection, as well as their couture pieces.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGNDeepika Padukone
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Deepika Padukone
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Queen cakes

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis