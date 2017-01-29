‘Padmavati’ designer in Dubai
Indian couture designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula will join fashion heavyweights such as Bhairavi Jaikishan, Shyamal and Bhumika, Anamika Khanna for The Rack by Kachin’s and Gaurav Gupta, for the annual fashion and jewellery exhibition called SoPritti at the Al Yasat Ballroom, Roda Hotel Al Murooj, opposite Dubai Mall. The entry is free and the exhibition takes place from 10am to 8pm.
Designers Rimple & Harpreet Narula, who have created over 100 dresses for Deepika Padukone and team in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmavati, will bring their lighter, pret-a-porter or ready-to-wear collection, as well as their couture pieces.