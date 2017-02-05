Olly Murs coming to Abu Dhabi in April
Olly Murs is coming to Abu Dhabi on April 28. He will perform at du Forum in Yas Island, Flash Entertainment announced.
The English pop star behind 24 HRS and Never Been Better will play 23 shows across the UK as part of his 2017 spring tour, in addition to his Abu Dhabi show.
Tickets to see him in the UAE, between Dh250-Dh400, will go on pre-sale for du customers on February 6 at noon and for FLASH members on February 7 at noon. Fans can register for the latter through info.thinkflash.ae/olly-murs-spring-tour-pre-sale.
Tickets will release to the general public on February 7 at noon, available from ticketmaster.ae and across Virgin Megastores.