Olly Murs coming to Abu Dhabi in April

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Olly Murs coming to Abu Dhabi in April

The English pop star will be here as part of his 2017 spring tour

Image Credit: Supplied
Tabloid
 

Olly Murs is coming to Abu Dhabi on April 28. He will perform at du Forum in Yas Island, Flash Entertainment announced.

The English pop star behind 24 HRS and Never Been Better will play 23 shows across the UK as part of his 2017 spring tour, in addition to his Abu Dhabi show.

Tickets to see him in the UAE, between Dh250-Dh400, will go on pre-sale for du customers on February 6 at noon and for FLASH members on February 7 at noon. Fans can register for the latter through info.thinkflash.ae/olly-murs-spring-tour-pre-sale.

Tickets will release to the general public on February 7 at noon, available from ticketmaster.ae and across Virgin Megastores.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Chocolate cake

Leisure Gallery

Resort brings cheer to displaced Iraqis
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE