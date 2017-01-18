Nathan Sykes, The Rad Trads join Dubai Jazz Fest
Former The Wanted boy bander Nathan Sykes, New York blues act The Rad Trads and New Mexico singer-songwriter Raul Midon have been added to this year’s Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival.
The Rad Trads will open for Tom Jones on February 22, Midon will open for Mariah Carey on February 23 and Sykes will open for Enrique Iglesias on February 24.
“With a line-up that features such heavyweights such as Sir Tom Jones, Mariah Carey and Enrique Iglesias we needed an equally compelling line-up of support acts to celebrate our 15th anniversary,” said Anthony Younes, CEO of Chillout Productions and founder of the festival.
Tickets start from Dh325 on opening night and Dh395 on the second and third nights from ticketmaster.ae.