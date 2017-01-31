London Community Gospel Choir at ChoirFest Middle East

The London Community Gospel Choir, which has performed with some of the world’s biggest recording artists, will perform on the closing night of ChoirFest Middle East on March 4 at the Els Club in Dubai.

The annual event, which celebrates choral music from across the region, will kick off on February 26 with a competition. A total of 12 choirs, from countries including Jordan, Iran, Afghanistan and Morocco, will participate. The finals will be held on March 3.

Secondary schools from Abu Dhabi and Dubai will also take part in the Senior Choir Of The Year award. In addition, there will be workshops and master-classes with some of the world’s top choral groups and leaders. The final of the Secondary Schools’ Choir of the Year competition will take place ahead of the gala concert on March 4 at the Els Club.

The London Community Gospel Choir, celebrating its 35th year, has performed at some of the UK’s biggest venues, from the Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup Final to the Royal Albert Hall. It’s also the first point of call for artists such as Madonna, Kylie, Sting, Paul McCartney, Brian May, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner and George Michael.

Tickets, starting at Dh100, are now on sale on 800tickets.com.