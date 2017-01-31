London Community Gospel Choir at ChoirFest Middle East

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

London Community Gospel Choir at ChoirFest Middle East

Famed UK group will perform on the closing night gala of the annual musical event

Image Credit: The FA / Action Images / Michael Regan
Tabloid
 

The London Community Gospel Choir, which has performed with some of the world’s biggest recording artists, will perform on the closing night of ChoirFest Middle East on March 4 at the Els Club in Dubai.

The annual event, which celebrates choral music from across the region, will kick off on February 26 with a competition. A total of 12 choirs, from countries including Jordan, Iran, Afghanistan and Morocco, will participate. The finals will be held on March 3.

Secondary schools from Abu Dhabi and Dubai will also take part in the Senior Choir Of The Year award. In addition, there will be workshops and master-classes with some of the world’s top choral groups and leaders. The final of the Secondary Schools’ Choir of the Year competition will take place ahead of the gala concert on March 4 at the Els Club.

The London Community Gospel Choir, celebrating its 35th year, has performed at some of the UK’s biggest venues, from the Wembley Stadium at the FA Cup Final to the Royal Albert Hall. It’s also the first point of call for artists such as Madonna, Kylie, Sting, Paul McCartney, Brian May, Luther Vandross, Tina Turner and George Michael.

Tickets, starting at Dh100, are now on sale on 800tickets.com.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Morocco
follow this tag on MGNMorocco
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Jordan
follow this tag on MGNJordan
Paul McCartney
follow this tag on MGNPaul McCartney

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Morocco
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Queen cakes

Leisure Gallery

Fancy a unique underwater dinner in Brussels?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis