Free jazz event in Dubai at the Irish Village

Jazzattak will celebrate 25 years of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Image Credit: Supplied
Mica Paris
Tabloid
 

A line-up of jazz, blues, soul and funk artists will perform at The Irish Village on January 17.

The event, dubbed Jazzattak, will celebrate 25 years of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The tournament begins on February 19 and goes on until March 4.

The acts include Mica Paris, Mud Morganfield (Muddy Waters Junior), El Trio, The Diablos, Sannie Fox and a tribute to Miles Davis.

Entry to the terrace event, starting from 6pm, is free.

“We think that Jazzattak is a great way of starting the celebrations. We encourage our regular Irish Village customers and tennis fans to join us for a very special evening,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice-chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

