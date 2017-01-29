Mobile
Dubai Latin Fest announces line-up of performers

Third event to feature Latin Grammy-winning artists across three days

Organisers of the annual Dubai Latin Fest (DLF) have announced the line-up for the third event, to be held from April 13 to 15 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Performers this year include Salsa band and Latin Grammy Excellence Award winner El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, who will headline on April 14, and Spanish sensation, Rosario Flores, who will close the event on April 15.

The festival includes five main events: Latin Concert; Latin Dance, Latin Flavours; Latin Village and Latin Films.

Other Latin artists flying in from South America include international reggaeton duo Cali Flow Latino, who will be performing along with local singers such as Colombian Eddi Duarte. There will also be a tribute to the Gypsy Kings by Moroccan singer Taha Tito.

The festival will also feature yacht parties and a city experience with a tour and a desert safari to discover the beauty of Dubai, organisers said.

Three-day passes start at Dh250 (early bird price) on dubailatinfest.com.

