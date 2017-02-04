Blue Man Group heading to Abu Dhabi

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Blue Man Group heading to Abu Dhabi

Stage show featuring comedy and music to run at the du Forum on Yas Island from April 18 to 22

  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
  • Image Credit:
Tabloid
 

Yas Island is about to turn blue. The Blue Man Group, a stage show combining comedy, a rock concert and a dance party, will perform at the du Forum from April 18 to 22 as part of its world tour.

The group of men, all painted in blue, have taken their show to more than 20 countries via a number of Blue Man Group productions running concurrently. The UAE show will feature brand new content — new music, stories, custom instruments and technology, say organisers.

“When we first began creating performances centred on this innocent, curious character called Blue Man, we never dreamt where he would lead us. We are so honoured to be able to share our show with the people of UAE and beyond. We believe the Blue Man’s universal message of joyful exuberance and euphoric celebration resonates within all of us,” said co-founder Chris Wink.

Kayhan Khalili, events marketing director at UAE organisers Yak Events, added: It’s our privilege to work with the extraordinary production... It’s a magical experience filled with joy, passion and fun.”

Tickets, starting at Dh195, are available on platinumlist.net.

More from Leisure

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island

filed under

GulfNewsLeisureEvents

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications company

Also In Leisure

Recipe: Prawns and coconut milk gravy

Leisure Gallery

UAE top 10 movie countdown
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

88,700 iPhones to be recalled in UAE

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Longest flight lands after 14,535km

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap