5 reasons to travel across the world in 2017

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

5 reasons to travel across the world in 2017

Take a five-month long cruise or see nature restored - 2017 is a year of openings and celebrations

Image Credit: Istock
A hippo meandering in the cool water of Lake Akagera - Akagera National Park is the oldest one in Rwanda
 

Here's why 2017 is a great year to travel.

1. The return of the rhinos – Rwanda

Rwanda is the place to be if you want to feel a bit positive about the human race successfully reversing ecological imbalance. Akagera is the oldest National Park in Rwanda and will welcome back 10 black rhinos this year.

They had disappeared from Rwanda in 2007 and were almost eradicated in the 1980s due to large-scale poaching. This return will complete the Big Five at the park – elephants, lions, rhinos, leopards and buffalos.

2. A one-of-a-kind walk – South Australia

Kangaroo Island

The new Kangaroo Island Wilderness Trail is open for bookings and this is a 61-kilometre, 5-day walking experience that gives visitors access to iconic attractions and interaction with unique wildlife on the island.

While you can book with commercial tour operators (which has a higher chance of off-trail accommodation), you could also go as a self-guided walker using campgrounds provided en route. These campgrounds feature tent platforms, rainwater tanks, cooking shelters and unisex toilets for each night’s stay.

3. Louvre – Abu Dhabi

Louvre Abu Dhabi

The museum of all museums ‘Musée du Louvre’ extends its iconic beauty, values and culture through an unprecedented intergovernmental alliance between France and Abu Dhabi.

Related Links

Louvre Abu Dhabi is being described as a universal museum in the Middle East and will give its visitors a global and shared view of art history and influences. The museum is set to open later this year.

4. 150 years of the federation – Canada

Bow River

While there are many reasons to visit Canada any year including Justin Trudeau, a weak Canadian dollar, and global inclusiveness – 2017 in particular is a great year to visit, as Canadians across the country celebrate the 150th anniversary of the confederation in 1867 that formed the beautiful country as it is today.

5. 141-day cruise anyone?

Visit 35 countries in 141 days if you book into the world’s very first round-the-world cruise aboard the Viking Sun, managed by Los Angeles based Viking Cruises. The five-month trip will set sail mid-December this year from Miami and the stops include Havana, LA, New Zealand, Tahiti, Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Egypt, Tunisia and Algeria before coming to an end in Greenwich, London in March, 2018.

Viking Sun

One trip, five months, 35 countries, five continents and 66 ports – need we say more – and oh yes, prices start from a measly Dh138,468 approximately per person (or 31,000 pounds). This price includes business class travel from select cities, city excursions (one per port), ground transfers, heated floors, select beverage packages, select dining venues on board, luxury cabins, on-demand movies and two swimming pools.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Tunisia
follow this tag on MGNTunisia
China
follow this tag on MGNChina

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesTravel

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Travel

5 reasons to travel the world in 2017

Life & Style Gallery

A hundred year old Teahouse in Chengdu

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats