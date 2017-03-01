9 most expensive areas to rent one-bedroom apartments in Dubai

For this list, we have taken Dh70,000 as a soft starting point for expensive one-bedroom apartments because we know of great areas, in Deira and old Dubai where you can get spacious two-bed apartments for around Dh70000. We did the hard work and found the most expensive one-bedroom apartments according to RERA.

Most expensive areas to rent on-bedroom apartments

These RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) index values do not denote actual rent demanded by landlords. It only determines if a landlord is allowed to increase rent for an existing tenant, given he or she wants to renew the tenancy contract for another year. So, if you're already paying exorbitant rates, even to almost four to five times these values, the RERA index ensures that your landlord cannot increase the rent while you decide to continue living there under a renewed contract.

Area Range (in dirhams) Minimum Maximum Business Bay 75,000 105,000 Downtown Dubai 80,000 105,000 Dubai Festival City - Badia 100,000 115,000 Dubai Festival City - Badia Hillside 90,000 100,000 Dubai Marina 70,000 110,000 Palm Jumeirah 100,000 155,000 The Views 80,000 115,000 Burj Khalifa 160,000 170,000 DIFC 90,000 140,000

Some areas like Tecom and Ibn Battuta also have one-beds in this range but don't go higher than Dh80,000.

