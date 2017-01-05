6 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

6 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

From a sweet retreat in Sharjah to an ultimate detox lunch, all you need this post-festive season

Image Credit: Paper Fig Desserts/Supplied
01
 

Happy New Year to our readers! Take this weekend slow as you ease into 2017 - here are our top picks on what to do!

1. Paper Fig Desserts

Paper Fig Desserts is a sweet retreat where you can enjoy creative flavours in the heart of Sharjah with homemade dishes and theatrically presented desserts. This is a great place to relax and hang out while enjoying their signature creations which include salads, savoury food, desserts and refreshing drinks.

Location Near University City, Sharjah Contact +971 600 560601

2. The Beauty District

Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 brings beauty and everything related to beauty to Dubai Mall this Friday for a week. The Beauty District will be across 500 square metres in area and will offer tutorials and Q&A sessions with professional make-up artists and influencers. During the event, there will also be a range of activations from Sephora, The Nail Spa, Urban Decay, Benefit and Giorgio Armani. In addition, shoppers can shop the exclusive Beauty Box consisting of a hand-picked range of beauty and perfume products.

Location Dubai Mall Dates January 6 to January 14

3. Detox lunch at Gaucho

Try this new detox lunch from Gaucho Dubai to rejuvenate and revive yourself after the festive season but without the guilt.

Related Links

Highlights of the menu include a refreshingly light and healthy Perrier Mojito (detox beverage with homemade camomile honey syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled strawberry and mint) and a deliciously sinless flash grilled rump steak with artichokes and kale.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh120 per person for two courses; Dh150 per person for three courses Contact +971 4 4227898 Email events.dubai@gauchorestaurants.com  

4. Afternoon tea in ice cream form

Fortnum

Have your tea but as an ice cream. The Afternoon Tea Sundae at Fortnum & Mason Dubai mimics the mix of sweet and savoury delight found in a traditional Afternoon tea – featuring ice cream flavours of rose ripple, cucumber and mint, strawberry and scones and coronation - a unique sorbet inspired by the famous sandwich of the same name.

Location The Parlour, Fortnum & Mason Dubai, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh130 per ice cream

5. Plan your holidays

Time to start planning the rest of the year with our 2017 holidays guide. If you need inspiration for your short or long vacations read our travel section here. Our latest guide is of Bahrain and is perfect if you are planning a mini-vacation with minimal flight time (one hour).

6. Russian Christmas

Vesna

Christmas isn’t done yet folks! Celebrate Russian Christmas this weekend at Vesna in true Tsar- style with a set menu of 12 carefully curated courses. Highlights include Kutya (a traditional dish made with wheat cereal), Uzvar (dried fruits compote), stewed apples with honey and nuts and plum pie.

Location Conrad Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai Cost Dh449 per person (includes soft beverages) Contact +971 4 352 8169

Movie Time

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details. 

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai? 

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.

Expand

Comments

More from Community

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

Latest Comment

The prices are bizarre, extra ordinary, unjustified and out of this world!

Milad B.

5 January 2017 12:34jump to comments

Also In Community

Expats: How to get a will in the UAE

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Key winners at the Golden Globes

Life & Style Videos

PlayWatch: Hrithik Roshan dazzles fans in Dubai
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

When gold will drop to its lowest this year

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car