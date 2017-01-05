6 amazing things to do this weekend in the UAE

Happy New Year to our readers! Take this weekend slow as you ease into 2017 - here are our top picks on what to do!

1. Paper Fig Desserts

Paper Fig Desserts is a sweet retreat where you can enjoy creative flavours in the heart of Sharjah with homemade dishes and theatrically presented desserts. This is a great place to relax and hang out while enjoying their signature creations which include salads, savoury food, desserts and refreshing drinks.

Location Near University City, Sharjah Contact +971 600 560601

2. The Beauty District

Dubai Shopping Festival 2017 brings beauty and everything related to beauty to Dubai Mall this Friday for a week. The Beauty District will be across 500 square metres in area and will offer tutorials and Q&A sessions with professional make-up artists and influencers. During the event, there will also be a range of activations from Sephora, The Nail Spa, Urban Decay, Benefit and Giorgio Armani. In addition, shoppers can shop the exclusive Beauty Box consisting of a hand-picked range of beauty and perfume products.

Location Dubai Mall Dates January 6 to January 14

3. Detox lunch at Gaucho

Try this new detox lunch from Gaucho Dubai to rejuvenate and revive yourself after the festive season but without the guilt.

Highlights of the menu include a refreshingly light and healthy Perrier Mojito (detox beverage with homemade camomile honey syrup, fresh lime juice, muddled strawberry and mint) and a deliciously sinless flash grilled rump steak with artichokes and kale.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh120 per person for two courses; Dh150 per person for three courses Contact +971 4 4227898 Email events.dubai@gauchorestaurants.com

4. Afternoon tea in ice cream form

Have your tea but as an ice cream. The Afternoon Tea Sundae at Fortnum & Mason Dubai mimics the mix of sweet and savoury delight found in a traditional Afternoon tea – featuring ice cream flavours of rose ripple, cucumber and mint, strawberry and scones and coronation - a unique sorbet inspired by the famous sandwich of the same name.

Location The Parlour, Fortnum & Mason Dubai, Downtown Dubai Cost Dh130 per ice cream

5. Plan your holidays

Time to start planning the rest of the year with our 2017 holidays guide. If you need inspiration for your short or long vacations read our travel section here. Our latest guide is of Bahrain and is perfect if you are planning a mini-vacation with minimal flight time (one hour).

6. Russian Christmas

Christmas isn’t done yet folks! Celebrate Russian Christmas this weekend at Vesna in true Tsar- style with a set menu of 12 carefully curated courses. Highlights include Kutya (a traditional dish made with wheat cereal), Uzvar (dried fruits compote), stewed apples with honey and nuts and plum pie.

Location Conrad Hotel Shaikh Zayed Road, Dubai Cost Dh449 per person (includes soft beverages) Contact +971 4 352 8169

Movie Time

Check into Gulf News to learn which movies are running every day along with timings and cinemas across the UAE. Click here for more details.

Staying in?

Not up to braving the crowds in Dubai?

Gulf News has you covered live sport blogs, movie reviews, health and fitness pages, television news and much more. Check out our most popular sections to find what catches your fancy this weekend in Sport and Leisure.