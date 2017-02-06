12 areas in Dubai: One bedroom apartments at Dh45,000 or less

RERA recently updated its rental index values and we have listed the cheapest areas to rent one-bedroom apartments. Take this list with a pinch of salt as these determine if your landlord is allowed to increase rents annually – there is a chance that you are already paying more than this for your apartment in one of these areas – in that case, your landlord is not allowed to increase the rent further in your contract renewal.

Cheapest one-bedroom apartments

These areas have apartments in our chosen range for one-bedroom units, which would mean paying around Dh3,750 a month as rent.

Area Annual rent (in dirhams) Minimum Maximum Abu Hail 40000 45000 Al Awir 30000 35000 Al Baraha 35000 45000 Al Muhaisnah 40000 55000 Al Sabkha 40000 50000 Al Ras 40000 50000 Al Qusais 40000 50000 Al Tawar 40000 50000 Al Quoz 40000 45000 Satwa 40000 60000 Dubai Investment Park (DIP) 40000 50000 International City 35000 40000

Some areas like Gardens and Dubai Silicon Oasis have apartments with a starting range of Dh45,000 while the costliest ones were from Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa (of course) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

