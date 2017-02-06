12 areas in Dubai: One bedroom apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

12 areas in Dubai: One bedroom apartments at Dh45,000 or less

It gets harder and costlier everyday to find your dream apartment in Dubai and this list might help

Image Credit: Creative Commons
 

RERA recently updated its rental index values and we have listed the cheapest areas to rent one-bedroom apartments. Take this list with a pinch of salt as these determine if your landlord is allowed to increase rents annually – there is a chance that you are already paying more than this for your apartment in one of these areas – in that case, your landlord is not allowed to increase the rent further in your contract renewal.

Before that, we would like to know if you consider paying rent annually more feasible than paying almost the same amount for your own house in the UAE. Take our poll!

Cheapest one-bedroom apartments

These areas have apartments in our chosen range for one-bedroom units, which would mean paying around Dh3,750 a month as rent.

AreaAnnual rent (in dirhams)
 MinimumMaximum
Abu Hail4000045000
Al Awir3000035000
Al Baraha3500045000
Al Muhaisnah4000055000
Al Sabkha4000050000
Al Ras4000050000
Al Qusais4000050000
Al Tawar4000050000
Al Quoz4000045000
Satwa4000060000
Dubai Investment Park (DIP)4000050000
International City3500040000

Some areas like Gardens and Dubai Silicon Oasis have apartments with a starting range of Dh45,000 while the costliest ones were from Palm Jumeirah, Burj Khalifa (of course) and Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Check your area's RERA index here.

More from Community

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesLifeCommunity

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Community

5 places in Dubai to buy shoes for Dh35 or less

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Life

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body