Things to do this week in UAE

Every Sunday, Guides will give you a to-do list of where to go and what to eat for the entire week

Image Credit: Facebook.com/ Lima
 

Your events for the week:

Check out a brand new art exhibition at NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery 

The NYU Abu Dhabi Art Gallery is hosting a spring exhibition called “But We Cannot See Them: Tracing a UAE Art Community 1988-2008 ” The exhibition opened its doors to the public last Thursday with curated tours. This landmark exhibition begins a survey of one of the most important artistic communities in this country’s history. The exhibition features historic works from 1988 through 2008, with a focus on works that were shown together originally. “But We Cannot See Them” also includes archival material and videotaped interviews with members of the community, as well as a reading room of work from other important members of the community, and contributions from Cristiana De Marchi, Adel Khozam, Nujoom Alghanem and Khalid Albudoor.  Artists featured include: Hassan Sharif, Mohamed Ahmed Ibrahim, Abdullah Al Saadi, Mohammed Kazem, Hussain Sharif, Vivek Vilasini, Jos Clevers, and Ebtisam Abdulaziz. “But We Cannot See Them is curated by Maya Allison with Exhibitions Curator Bana Kattan, The title of the exhibition is drawn from a poem written by a key early member of the community, poet and filmmaker Nujoom Al Ghanem.

Location New York University Abu Dhabi Cost free Timings March 2 to May 25, Monday to Saturday from 12pm to 8pm (closed Sundays), curator-led tours at 5:00, 5:30, and 6:00 pm 

Explore old UAE

Al Ain oasis

Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority has created cultural programmes to allow visitors and residents to explore Al Ain. Al Ain is one of the world’s oldest continually inhabited cities, which fuses the spirit of the past with a lively and contemporary vision for the future. This week, you can join archaeologists and conservators on a bus tour exploring the unique architectural features of old homes and oases in Al Ain.

Location Al Ain OasisCost free but registration is requiredTimings March 8 to 9 from 10am onwards Contact 03 7118331

A brand New Truckers DXB

Food truck movement Truckers DXB and brand new development Marasi Business Bay have partnered up to host ‘Truckers by Marasi Business Bay.’ As part of Dubai Food Festival, the foodie event will take place on latest waterfront destination along the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay.

The al fresco dining experience will be a three-day event with 20 home-grown food trucks serving fusion cuisines and authentic food from all over the world. In addition to food on wheels, guests can also shop at the craft market; enjoy live performances; and participate in interactive entertainment for the whole family - from mechanical bull ride, jugglers, face painting, to kids’ cooking station and more.

Location Marasi Business Bay, next to Steigenberger Hotel Cost entry is free Timings March 9 to 11 from 4pm to 11pm

Check out a brand new art exhibition

Yasmina Alaoui & Yassine Mekhnache

Opera Gallery Dubai presents an exhibition featuring two artists ready who will take you on a journey through exotic cultures, ancestral techniques and abstract visions of nature. Both artists originally hail from Morocco and draw strong reference to their heritage and have created unique works for this exquisite Dubai exhibition.

Location Dubai International Financial Centre, Gate Village, Building 3 Cost entrance is free Timings March 8 to 22 from Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday 10am to 12am, Friday from 2pm to 9pm and Saturday from 11am to 9pm Contact 04 323 0909

3 restaurants to try this week

Brand new opening: Lima

Image may contain: food

Lima, the famous Peruvian hotspot in London, is finally opening in Dubai. LIMA Fitzrovia is the first and only Peruvian restaurant to win and retain a Michelin star. Lima has a reputation for bringing together some of the world’s leading culinary innovators/ Lima Dubai is the first Lima to exist outside of the United Kingdom. It will be located in City Walk 2 in the heart of the licensed Fine Dining Courtyard. The space decorated in a colourful yet rustic style, embracing the light, warmth and charm of the Americas.

Location City Walk 2, Fine Dining Court Cost various

Try the new ‘Thali’ Lunch at Tessoro

There's nothing as satisfying as a meal balanced in flavours, tastes and textures and that’s exactly why we love an Indian Thali. Did you know that the concept of the Thali comes from the idea to offer all six different flavours of sweet, salty, bitter, sour, astringent and spicy on one single plate? Anyways, Tesoro launches a brand new Thali lunch, which you can feast on every day (apart from Friday).

Location Taj Hotel, Business Bay Cost Dh99 per person Timings Daily (except Friday) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm Contact 04 4383100

Taste the urban life at City Walk’s neighbourhood picnic party

Image may contain: outdoor

In celebration of Dubai Food Festival City Walk, City Walk is hosting a culinary picnic and a street party. This larger-than-life picnic adventure, will be home to a selection of dining experiences and entertainment across the cosmopolitan urban spot. This weekend, bring your friends and family and pick any of City Walk’s restaurants. You then order their meal to takeaway and enjoy it in style at the designated picnic areas throughout.  There will also be picnic tables set up across multiple locations including the fountain area in front of Nar and La Postreria, the open courtyard behind La Ville, and Al Mustaqbal Street. All of which will be perfect vantage points to take in chilled beats by the house DJ, street party decorations such as parasols and bunting, as well as the exciting roaming entertainment.

Location All over City Walk, Al Wasl Cost Free entry Timings Friday and Saturday

3 Outdoor activities to try this week

Take a free outdoor Yoga class

Free Yoga sessions, twice a week, in the park at Marasi Business Bay. Stretch yourself and start your day off right!

Location Marasi Business Bay, next to Steigenberger Hotel Cost Free Timings Monday March 6 and Wednesday March 8 from 7am to 8am

Check out the JBR Street Performances

A mix of international talents and local artists will take part in some cool interactive street performances, bringing fictional and fantasy characters to life. Scheduled to include performances by The Dolls, a Street Stunt Comedian, The Giraffe, Super Drummers, Fire & Fire – an impactful fire show, Robots Dimo & Y-Bot, and Alice Adventure – a family circus musical.

Location JBR around Sadaf, Bahar, Rimal and AmwajArea Cost FreeTimings Every Friday and Saturday March 10 to 11

Try a new ladies night at Yas Waterworld

Image may contain: sky, outdoor and water

This season plunge into a new ladies night with over 40 rides and slides, all in the comfort and privacy female guests have come to love. Every Thursday, opening the Emirati-inspired water park invites groups of ladies, including moms, and children from across the country to come and enjoy an all ladies day at the park. From the rides to DJs to the lifeguards, everyone will be female.

Location Yas Island, Abu Dhabi Cost starting from Dh250 per adult Timings Every Thursday from 6pm to 11pm

3 Bars and clubs to try this week

Midweek chill out session at 360°

Image may contain: ocean, sky, outdoor and water

If you’re looking for a mid-week break, or you’re just trying to trick yourself into thinking that the weekend started earlier, then check out the new 360° Power Hours that offer party people discounted beverages every day of the week between 8pm and 11pm. Other ongoing promotions include Ladies Night on Tuesdays where girls get four complimentary beverages while hanging out on the roof top.

Location Jumeirah Beach Hotel Cost Free entry Timings Daily from 8pm to 11pm Contact 055 5008518

Ladies night at Sass Cafe

Image may contain: indoor

The legendary Monte Carlo export, has launched its ladies night ‘She Is’ with free beverages until 11pm and 30 per cent off on food. Accompanied by Sass’  popular Resident DJs, the café will recreate the classic Monte Carlo glamour with trending tracks and an ambience that transports you to an age of timeless elegance.

Location Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC Cost Free beverages, 30 per cent off food Timings Every Wednesday from 8pm to 11pm Contact 04 3527722

Ladies Tuesday at Flooka

Flooka’s Tuesday offer adds a touch of elegance to Abu Dhabi’s ladies night scene. Kicking off at 5.30pm, smart ladies can come early to enjoy the sun setting over the Eastern Mangroves followed by a selection of freshly prepared mezze and two glasses of grape or house beverages for just Dh60.

Location Flooka, Eastern Mangroves Promenade, Abu Dhabi Cost Dh60 for a selection of freshly prepared mezze and two glasses of grape or house beverages Dates Every Tuesday Timings 5.30pm to 9pm Contact +971 2 4418244

3 Movies to watch this week

Check out Logan

Logan Releases this weekend in all cinemas across the UAEand takes place in the year 2029, where the X-Men are no more and Wolverine works as a limo driver.

Hidden Figures

Released last week, this movie tell the true story of three women who helped put man in space, amid racial and gender discrimination.

Ezra

This Malayalam movie, starring Prithviraj, is being hailed as one of the best horror movies in the region. Best see it with people who love you sitting around you.

Community Journalists:
Did something cool this weekend? Enjoyed a new gig, an event, a movie or a restaurant that you feel more people would like to hear about?

Let us know! Write to us or send pics and captions across to guides@gulfnews.com

