Things to do this week in UAE

Your events for the week:

Check out the new organic community market at Boxpark

Boxpark celebrates the fourth edition of Dubai Food Festival with the launch of an Organic Community Market. A first for Boxpark, the organic market will be hosted in partnership with Organic Guild, the people behind the development and growth of the organic goods industry here in the UAE. Boxpark goers can sample and buy locally sourced and all organic produce, from baskets full of fruits and vegetables, beauty products, hand crafted jewellery, as well as the Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum ‘Fazaa’s’ natural coffee. There will also be workshops for the kids to learn how to grow organic produce at home while educating them on the benefits of organic food.

LocationBoxpark, Al Wasl Cost Free Timings February 23 to March 11 between 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends

Thai food at Ripe market

Sample some of the freshest Thai cuisine Dubai has to offer, and take your taste buds on a culinary tour that mixes authentic dishes with urban flavours. Fuchsia will be dishing up a selection of starters, mains, and desserts from their menu in Al Barsha Park’s amazing Ripe Market every Saturday. Get your hands on dishes such as a grilled chicken satay paired with a spicy peanut sauce, warm popcorn coated in sriracha seasoning (perfect for those Ripe Market Movie marathons!), gluten-free Pad Thai, and chocolate hazelnut spring rolls which will all be ready on the go.

Location Al Barsha Pond Park Cost free entry Timings Every Saturday from 3pm to 9pm

Saturday Pik-Nik at the Westin Mina Seyahi

The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina’s much-loved Saturday Pik-Nik has a brand new look and price for 2017, with extended timings and a packed schedule of activities to keep the family entertained. You can get a delicious assortment of salads, cold-cuts, breads, cheeses and pastries. In addition, you can get yourself some delicious bites from one of the many food trucks including pizza, BBQ and the famous ‘Buns & Cows burgers.

Location The Westin Lawns, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina Cost Dh250 (Food basket for two adults and two children) Plus Dh200 for adults and Dh125 for kids aged between 4-12 for Pool and Beach access Timings Every Saturday from 11am-6pm Contact 04 511 7373.

Your gig for the Week

The only concert everyone will be talking about this week…

…will be none other than Guns N’ Roses. Billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event and conveniently titled ‘Not in This Lifetime... tour’, if you’re a rock fan and haven’t got your tickets already, this is your last chance.

Location Autism Rocks Arena Date Friday - March 3, 2017 Timings 04:00PM - 12:00 AM. Doors open at 04:00 PM Tickets All sold out except for General Admission at Dh400

The 3 restaurants to try:

Aji’s special Food Festival Menu

In celebration of Dubai Food Festival, Ají has created a limited-edition menu which will be available at the beachside restaurant. Aiming to give food fans that fancy carrying on their foodie exploration beyond the festival, the menu will showcase Nikkei dishes such as Takha Lamb, Unagi Tempura Nigiri and some very special Peruvian-Japanese desserts. Prices range from AED 40-180 per dish.

LocationVista Mare, Palm Jumeirah Cost various Timings Sunday to Thursday, February 23 to March 8 from 7pm onwards

Try the new truffle menu at Il Borro

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai, the vibrant restaurant is offering a culinary indulgence for all truffle lovers this month. For an entire week, starting from the 19February, the venue will offer a limited-edition truffle menu for lunch and dinner to entice and delight the senses.

Highlights from the carefully crafted, authentically Tuscan menu include a delicate Carpaccio Chianina and handmade Gnudi with Ricotta Cheese, both refined with outstandingly aromatic black truffle. Il Borro’s winter truffles are sourced from the distributors Casinetto and Carlo Caporicci; owner of Tenuta San Pietro al Pettine, which is one of the best-known suppliers from Umbria, Italy. Their gourmet gems reveal a rich-earthy flavour to give an unctuous touch of luxury to a variety of dishes.

LocationJumeirah Al Naseem Hotel Cost various Timings daily from 12:00pm - 1:00am Contact 04 2752555

Weekend

Dive into Plunch

An exciting new way to enjoy laidback afternoons by the pool. When the weather’s cool, there’s nothing better than feasting outside in the sunshine. Head to the poolside Cabanas at the Address Dubai Mall and lap-up the perfect afternoon in or by the pool, listening to the cool sounds of the DJ whilst eating scrumptious food from a number of live cooking stations. Make the pool day even more relaxing by enjoying a foot massage by the poolside.

Wind away those Saturday blues at Cabana for the perfect day out.

Location Cabana, The Address Dubai Mall Cost Dh200 per adult guest including spa treatment, pool access, food, dessert, Dh100 per child including food, dessert, drink and fun activities Timings Every Saturday from 12pm onwards Contact 04 4388888