Things to do in UAE on January 23

Our pick of the day

Urban Outdoor Cinema

Screening of The Big Lebowski, about a man who is mistaken for a deadbeat philanthropist and drawn into a cluster of kidnappers, at Habtoor Grand Resort and Spa Hotel, 7.30pm. Watch the movie under the stars with Dubai’s backdrop and food and beverage options. Tickets Dh75, are available at the door. urbanoutdoorcinema.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

2 for 1 Mondays

Enjoy two for one on a vast selection of starters, salads, pizzas, pastas, and desserts from the special menu, starting from 6pm. House beverages are included in the deal. Live music with Uptown starting from 7.45pm. At Jazz PizzaExpress, World Trade Center Mall.

Register for a Vertical Marathon

Fancy climbing 82 floors in a time trial format, to win $25,000 (Dh92,000), register to compete against professionals. Taking place on January 27, the inaugural event will also have community categories for families and children in a 32 floor challenge. Last day to register is January 24. climbtoabudhabi.com

Things to do in Dubai

411 nights

5th anniversary celebrations continue with the UK artist Lethal Bizzle, supported by DJs Stutter, Kaboo and DJ Bliss, at People By Crystal, Raffles Hotel. Doors open at 11pm. Free beverages for women before 1am. Call 050-2972097

The Dubai Quiz with Catboy and Lorra

Moving to its new two-level home at Oeno, The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, it’s the same outrageous antics same prizes, free entry and test-your-knowledge shenanigans, in an all-new venue. 7-10pm, every Monday. facebook.com/TheDubaiQuiz

Yeero offer

What’s better than one tasty yeero? One free yeero (Greek sandwich), throughout January GRK Fresh Greek, BurJuman are offering a buy-one-take-one.

Ladies Night

Commercial and dance music with DJ ExON and Danny Saxo. Women get three free selected beverages, as well as 30 per cent off on the lounge menu. Dh25 on selected beverages for men. At Mint Leaf of London, 15th Floor, Emirates Financial Towers, Call 04-7060900

Quiz Night

Put your thinking caps on for the quiz night, get those know-it-all friends together to ensure a win. There are a few prizes up for grabs too, at Nezesaussi Grill. Call 04-4285927

Night Market

Experience the sights and sounds of a night market while shopping for clothes, jewellery, perfumes and other products. Mondays and Wednesdays are ladies days. Today, buy one get one on sale items, outdoor spa and ladies only yoga and zumba class. At Al Mamzar Beach Park, 3-11pm daily, until February 18. nightmarket.ae

Latin Jazz

Rola Abdel Malak teaches Latin jazz dance lessons at BNF Dance Academy, Knowledge Village on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-7pm. Dh85 per class and Dh650 for ten classes. Today, also tango, zouq and capoeira classes. bnf.ae

The Big Balkan Night

Dance on the beats of Balkan music all night long with DJ The Ninja, at Inka, Sofitel Dubai Downtown. Doors open at 11pm. Call 04-3469295

Alice’s Adventures

Wafi Mall visitors can look forward to events themed on Alice in Wonderland as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, until January 28. Stage shows, roaming acts, and parades, including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and unicyclists.

Spirit of the Dance

Inspired by the Irish Riverdance musical, combining traditional Irish hard-shoe step-dance and music with international dance styles, the show includes flamenco, tap dancing and country dance. Daily shows at 6.15pm, 8.35pm and 10.10pm. At Global Village, 4pm-12am Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm-1am Thursday and Friday. Entry Dh15. globalvillage.ae

The Market Outside The Box

Emerging designers showcase their works in jewellery, fashion, home decor and accessories, apart from activities ranging from onstage performances in music, drama, dance and poetry to a chillout zone where you can read the latest novels in Park Central. A pop-up cinema and a selection of food trucks will also feature. At Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 4-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am - 10pm, until January 28. dsfmarketotb.ae

Cats

Experience Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated original musical. A blend of fantasy, drama and romance, set on the night that the Jellicle Cats meet for the Jellicle Ball. Shows until January 28. Tickets from Dh275. dubaiopera.com

Festive Fun

Roaming performers delight visitors with piano ballet, frozen stilts, balloon modellers, a living gallery, magic harlequins and toy soldiers, at The Dubai Mall, until January 28. thedubaimall.com

Things to do in Sharjah

Place And Unity

The Art Collection is composed of over eighty works that are reflective of artists in the UAE and the Arab world with the goal of engaging, educating and informing the public about the region’s art scene. At Maraya Art Centre, until January 31.

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment including magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets between Dh75-200.