Things to do in UAE on January 22

Our pick of the day

Dubai Through Chinese Eyes

The camera skills of dozens of Chinese people living in the UAE are the focus of the photography exhibition at Dragon Mart 2. Around 100 images of Dubai are on show and are available for purchase, with all proceeds going to Dar Al Ber Society. The exhibition runs until Thursday 2 February.

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

All Things Sweet

Imagine a giant candy land with lollipops and candy floss, a Hansel and Gretel house made of sweets, and even a candy blaster providing prizes. Kids can also take part in activities that include arts and craft and sweet workshops, and take photos every day in candy frames. At Deerfields Mall, until February 4. Customers who spend Dh100, can enter the candy blaster booth. Deer ‘Kids’ Club members enter free.

Family Fun on the Fairway

If you want to watch the best golfers in action, relax or experience off-course entertainment, head to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championships. Last day. From Dh50, HSBC customers enter free. abudhabigolf championship.com

New Residents Offer

The Emirati-themed water park has announced new value price for all UAE residents. Unlimited fun for Dh95 per person. Guests can enjoy temperature-controlled rides, slides and attractions upon presenting a valid Emirates ID. At Yas Waterworld. yaswaterworld.com

Things to do in Dubai

The Market Outside The Box

Emerging designers showcase their works in jewellery, fashion, home decor and accessories, apart from activities ranging from onstage performances in music, drama, dance and poetry to a chillout zone where you can read the latest novels in Park Central. A pop-up cinema and a selection of food trucks will also feature. At Burj Park, Downtown Dubai. Sunday to Thursday 4-10pm and Friday and Saturday 10am - 10pm, until January 28. dsfmarketotb.ae

Gentleman’s Night

Beverages on offer from Dh30 and a special all-you-can-eat menu with two beverages for Dh189, every Sunday from 7-11pm. At Long’s, Towers Rotana. Call 04-3122201

Gong Meditation with Anuradha

Join the meditation circle and experience the sound of gongs to help release tension, blocks in the body as well as help quieten the mood, at Dubai Ladies Club beach front, 7.30pm. Dh100 for members, Dh120 for non-members. dubailadiesclub.com

Register for Sandstorm Marmoum

Happening on February 10 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae

Register for Drama and Musical Theatre Masterclasses

Masterclasses with Lucy Hunter James in January for children and adults. In February, improvisation masterclass for teens which will involve game playing, exercises and scenes. Private sessions available too (Dh150 per 30 minute session). From Dh500. At Gem Entertainers. Al Sidra Tower, Dubai. Email info@lucyhunterjames.com.

NY Sundays

Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 11pm.

Technicolor

Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers.

The List

An urban night with music by Mr ShefCodes, DJ Brooklyn and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

The Italian Broadway Show

A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.

The Emirates NBD Million Dirham Putt

The nine-hole putting contest will see the general public put to test, with beginner’s luck often beating the more skilled contestants. Competitors will putt their way around nine holes whilst aiming to obtain the lowest possible score across the competition. Contestants have a chance of winning Dh1,000,000 or a golfing trip for two to Southeast Asia. At City Walk, until January 28.

Cats

Experience Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking 2015 Olivier award nominated original musical. A blend of fantasy, drama and romance, set on the night that the Jellicle Cats meet for the Jellicle Ball. Shows until January 28. Tickets from Dh275. dubaiopera.com

Register for The Buggy Run

A social and family-friendly untimed 2.5km and 5km run, happening on February 11, at Dubai Autodrome. Prices start from Dh150 for a buggy and runner, Dh245 for a buggy and two runners. thebuggyrun.com

Daga’a

A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com

Alice’s Adventures

Wafi Mall visitors can look forward to events themed on Alice in Wonderland as part of the Dubai Shopping Festival, until January 28. Stage shows, roaming acts, and parades, including dancers, jugglers, stilt walkers and unicyclists.

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts including magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba, Sharjah. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets between Dh75-200.