Things to do in UAE on January 17

Our pick of the day

Spirit of the Dance

Inspired by the Irish Riverdance musical, combining traditional Irish hard-shoe step-dance and music with international dance styles, the show includes flamenco, tap dancing and country dance. Daily shows at 6.15pm, 8.35pm and 10.10pm. At Global Village, 4pm-12am Saturday to Wednesday and 4pm-1am Thursday and Friday. Entry Dh15. globalvillage.ae

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

Lipstick Society

Ladies night, free pass around bites and beverages for women, every Tuesday from 6-10pm, at Todd English’s Olives, The Venetian Village.

Shaikh Zayed Heritage Festival

The festival that illustrates the UAE’s progress and legacy of its forefathers’ inspiring achievements has been extended until January 22. Activities include Memories of a Nation exhibition, traditional customs exhibition, interactive craftsman workshops, Emirati folk arts and an international village market, at Al Wathba. Free entry. szhf.ae

Things to do in Dubai

Not Just For Ladies Night

Retro love for both genders at the High Societe ladies night, men can get mixers for Dh10 from 10pm to midnight, while women get unlimited free beverages before midnight. At Societe Dubai, Marina Byblos Hotel. Call 050-3571126

Ladies Night

Two free beverages from 9pm to midnight when dining from the a la carte ladies menu, at Long’s, Towers Rotana. Call 04-3122201

Beat It

A live concert show celebrating the works of the King of Pop Michael Jackson. At City Centre Deira, 4pm, 6.30pm, 8pm and 9.30pm until Saturday.

Mazzika

A weekly celebration of signature Arabic flair and French fun. The series continues with special guest Samy Al Hussami. Cover charge Dh200 per person (applies on performance nights only). At Sass Cafe, Al Fattan Currency House, DIFC, 8pm.

Lost Angels

Ladies night at the poolside from 8pm-midnight, bites and beverages for women at Dh100, men can join from 10pm for Dh200 all inclusive. Also, free pool and beach access to all ladies, all day long, email guestlist@0-gravity.ae. 0-gravity.ae

Josh McCartney

The Dubai-based singer/songwriter will take residency at Jazz @Pizza Express, Jumeirah Lakes Towers. Dh99 for a bottomless beverage from 7pm to midnight. Happy hour beverages at Dh20, 4-7pm. In addition, Josh will also be performing at Jazz@Pizzaexpress Abu Dhabi every Friday.

Monroe Night

Be the Monroe of the night, music by DJs Stylez and Keza, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel. Doors open at 10pm, Call 050 9545000

Unveil The Star In You

If you aspire to be in the limelight and are between the ages of 18-35 years, here’s your chance. Begin your voyage to stardom with choreography lessons, grooming sessions and training from industry professionals before you walk the ramp. Registrations close on January 25. Email starhunt@dubaioutletmall.com

Diva Ladies Nights

DJ Sib will rock the dancefloor with the best of Bollywood, at Spree The Club, Royal Ascot Hotel. Free entry for women and couples, free beverages for women until 2am. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Honey Island Ladies Night

Expect fruit infused beverages coupled with sushi platters and cupcakes for the sweet toothed girls. Music by DJ Adam Graca. At Mahiki, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. Free beverages for women until 1am, free sushi if arriving before 10pm. mahiki.ae

Ladies Night

A fashionable night with DJ Dane Bowers, at Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina. From 8-11pm women get three free beverages. Call 04-4507766

Tuesday Quiz night

Tease your brain a little every Tuesday at Dubliner’s Quiz Night. Questions were themed in the style of a TV game show. Think Wheel of Fortune and family fortunes, 8.30 onwards. Also, every Tuesday ladies enjoy a free day pass from 9am to 6pm while receiving a welcome beverage and 20 per cent off for all F&B, spa and salon services.

Bad Habits

Mid-week madness with crazy clowns, freaks, fireshows, sword swallowers and more, music by Scottie B, at Cirque Le Soir, The Fairmont Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Dancing in the Air

Dubai Shopping Festival stage shows at 3.45pm, 6.15pm, 7.45pm and 9pm, at The South Galleria, Mall of the Emirates. Also, The Red Glitter Bells roaming performances between 4-9.30pm, untilTuesday.

The Italian Broadway Show

A love story on stage, a piece of musical Broadway show taking the audience to the golden ages of Hollywood, at Mercato, 4.30pm, 6.30pm and 8.30pm, until Saturday. Children’s workshops at 5.30pm, daily except Mondays, until January 28.