Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Things to do in UAE on January 15

A pop-up designer event, a circus and a disco night

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Pick of the day

Daga’a
A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

The President Cup Falcon Competitions
This competition is organised by Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club in the aim of preserving the achievements of past, supporting the UAE heritage and ancestral sports and will feature three final competitions (telwah, training of falcons with balloons and training of falcons with wireless aircrafts), in addition to the final rounds of the Challenge Cup, Telwah Cup and Golden Telwah Cup. At Al Falah field, until January 27. efcad.ae

Jordi Savall
The Grammy award-winning artist will undertake the task to recreate the music of Ibn Battuta’s spectacular travels, presenting Ibn Battuta: The Voyager of Islam II in the magical setting of Bin Hamooda Fort, Al Ain, 8pm. Tickets from Dh80. abudhabiclassics.ae

Things to do in Dubai

G4G Social
The Gulf for Good Social is a great way to kick start your year. Meet the team, hear stories, be inspired about what is coming up in 2017, at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC), 7.30-9.30pm. gulf4good.org

Designers Pop Up
Local designers showcase unique designs at this outdoor event, there will also be food vendors and kids activities. At Dubai Ladies Club frontyard, 9am-4pm. Ladies only. markatme.com

Opening of Technicolor
Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers, 7-9pm.

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style
The exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults. burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond

Register for Sandstorm Marmoum
Happening on January 27 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae

Disco Revenge
Dance the night away with DJ Smokingroove at the decks. From 8pm to midnight, at Vault, at JW Marriott Marquis. Also, Boombox with DJs Bliss, Flippside and LucasDirty at VIP Room. Doors open at 11pm.

Detox Lunch Menus
Ready to get you feeling and looking great once again. For just Dh120 for two courses and Dh150 for three courses, indulge in two lunch menus that can get you back on track and in line to reach your New Year’s resolution, at Gaucho, DIFC, through January.

Casting Call for Max Fashion for Real People
Max Fashion is calling out Real People to walk down the runway to showcase the new collection. Castings will take place at Max Al Ghurair, today and tomorrow, 12pm – 5pm.

The List
An urban night with music by Mr ShefCodes and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

Carpet & Art Oasis
‘A Fabric of Innovation’ is the theme this year, as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, last day. mydsf.ae

NY NY Sundays
Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm. 

Dubai Garden Glow
Themed on the Lost World, taking visitors to the dinosaur era, also featuring live performances by artists, musicians and acrobats showcasing the UAE culture. At Zabeel Park, open daily from 4-11pm. Dh60 per person, free for children below three years. dubaigardenglow.com.

Jaan-e-Jigar
A stage spectacle with foot-tapping Bollywood numbers interwoven in a story, about good versus evil and lost brothers. At the Rajmahal Theatre. Tickets start at Dh95, VIP tickets Dh150. No extra tickets are required for entry into Bollywood Parks Dubai. bollywoodparksdubai.com

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus
Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200. 

More from Going Out

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGNDubai Shopping Festival
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGNBurj Khalifa

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing Out

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Shopping Festival
follow this tag on MGN
Burj Khalifa
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Going Out

Things to do in UAE on January 17

Life & Style Gallery

Priyanka, Deepika & Shraddha in celebwatch

Life & Style Videos

PlayVideo: Miss Universe swimsuit preview
Loading...

More from Guides

Most Popular on Gulf News

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Revealed: World's most powerful passports

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

Speeding driver crashes into parked car, dies

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon