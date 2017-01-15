Things to do in UAE on January 15

Pick of the day

Daga’a

A video exhibition by Palestinian artist Shadi Habib Allah, at Green Art Gallery, Alserkal Avenue, until February 7. gagallery.com

Things to do in Abu Dhabi

The President Cup Falcon Competitions

This competition is organised by Abu Dhabi Falconers’ Club in the aim of preserving the achievements of past, supporting the UAE heritage and ancestral sports and will feature three final competitions (telwah, training of falcons with balloons and training of falcons with wireless aircrafts), in addition to the final rounds of the Challenge Cup, Telwah Cup and Golden Telwah Cup. At Al Falah field, until January 27. efcad.ae

Jordi Savall

The Grammy award-winning artist will undertake the task to recreate the music of Ibn Battuta’s spectacular travels, presenting Ibn Battuta: The Voyager of Islam II in the magical setting of Bin Hamooda Fort, Al Ain, 8pm. Tickets from Dh80. abudhabiclassics.ae

Things to do in Dubai

G4G Social

The Gulf for Good Social is a great way to kick start your year. Meet the team, hear stories, be inspired about what is coming up in 2017, at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club (DOSC), 7.30-9.30pm. gulf4good.org

Designers Pop Up

Local designers showcase unique designs at this outdoor event, there will also be food vendors and kids activities. At Dubai Ladies Club frontyard, 9am-4pm. Ladies only. markatme.com

Opening of Technicolor

Ali Cha’aban’s first solo exhibition, his work revolves around the notion of nostalgia and tackles socio-political issues such as the Arabian identity. At La Cantine du Faubourg - Emirates Towers, 7-9pm.

Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style

The exhibit presents the design and style of James Bond over the course of five decades, at Burj Khalifa Annex. Tickets from Dh95 for children and Dh125 for adults. burjkhalifa.ae/en/jamesbond

Register for Sandstorm Marmoum

Happening on January 27 and open to all fitness levels and backgrounds, 5k+ and 10k+ courses will excite and inspire you in the heart of the Dubai Desert. Entry from Dh350. sandstormdxb.ae

Disco Revenge

Dance the night away with DJ Smokingroove at the decks. From 8pm to midnight, at Vault, at JW Marriott Marquis. Also, Boombox with DJs Bliss, Flippside and LucasDirty at VIP Room. Doors open at 11pm.

Detox Lunch Menus

Ready to get you feeling and looking great once again. For just Dh120 for two courses and Dh150 for three courses, indulge in two lunch menus that can get you back on track and in line to reach your New Year’s resolution, at Gaucho, DIFC, through January.

Casting Call for Max Fashion for Real People

Max Fashion is calling out Real People to walk down the runway to showcase the new collection. Castings will take place at Max Al Ghurair, today and tomorrow, 12pm – 5pm.

The List

An urban night with music by Mr ShefCodes and Mr Levier, at Billionaire Mansion, Taj Hotel Dubai. Doors open at 11pm.

Carpet & Art Oasis

‘A Fabric of Innovation’ is the theme this year, as part of Dubai Shopping Festival 2017, at Shaikh Saeed Halls 2 and 3, Dubai World Trade Centre, last day. mydsf.ae

NY NY Sundays

Modern deep house music with old school vocals with DJs Roberto Mermand and Marshall, at Provocateur Dubai, Four Seasons Hotel. Doors open at 10.30pm.

Dubai Garden Glow

Themed on the Lost World, taking visitors to the dinosaur era, also featuring live performances by artists, musicians and acrobats showcasing the UAE culture. At Zabeel Park, open daily from 4-11pm. Dh60 per person, free for children below three years. dubaigardenglow.com.

Jaan-e-Jigar

A stage spectacle with foot-tapping Bollywood numbers interwoven in a story, about good versus evil and lost brothers. At the Rajmahal Theatre. Tickets start at Dh95, VIP tickets Dh150. No extra tickets are required for entry into Bollywood Parks Dubai. bollywoodparksdubai.com

Things to do in Sharjah

Monte Carlo Circus

Acrobatic performances and entertainment acts, other performances include magic shows, clowns and stunt shows. At Block F, Al Qasba. Two performances daily, at 6.30pm and 9.30pm, until March 18. Tickets from Dh75-200.