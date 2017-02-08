8 spectacularly amazing places to propose in the UAE

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

8 spectacularly amazing places to propose in the UAE

Thinking of a unique and outstanding place to pop the question?

Image Credit: Instagram @Pierchic
 
 

1. Jebel hafeet 

3090637612

Take advantage of the great weather we're having and go on a hike with your special someone to the top of Jebel Hafeet. Propose to her on the highest peak of the United Arab Emirates. 

2. Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara

90996800

How about proposing in a private spot nestled in the glorious Arabian desert at Qasr al Sarab. Your best bet would be to do it at around sunset for the most impactful view. 

3. Burj Al Arab

1442134029

We know, we know, how predictable, right? But just imagine telling all your loved ones that you were engaged at one of the worlds' seven star hotels! It would be even better if your proposal was done on the helipad. Just saying.

4. Le Royal Meridien - Abu Dhabi

3863119865

Take your lucky partner to one of the most romantic spots in the capital. Did we mention that the restaurant on the top floor revolves?

Related Links

5. At.Mosphere at the Burj Khlaifa

At.mosphere Restaurant, Burj Khalifa

Have you considered popping the question over breakfast? Ask for a window seat and enjoy a delicious meal with a breathtaking view before getting down on one knee. 

6. The Jetty at the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel, UAE - Hotel at Night

An unexpected spot, but the jetty of the Waldorf Astoria is a serene and quiet spot for the private moment. With views of the palm jumeirah's sandy beaches, the torquise waters and of course the Dubai skyline, you cant have a better spot to pop the question. 

7. Bateaux Dubai Cruises 

1354585536

The sophisticated Bateaux Dubai cruise will ensure that you and your love enjoy a customised romantic experience. Propose to your lucky lady, while exploring the waterways of Dubai Creek and enjoying freshly prepared gourmet cuisine in this floating restaurant.

8. Chic Bar, Pierchic

 

A photo posted by Pierchic (@pierchicdubai) on

 

The restaurant has been dubbed one of the most romantic in Dubai by numerous sources. We think that the bar is even more beautiful. Where else would you be sorrounded by water, while enjoying the fresh ocean breeze on a floating pod?

More from Restaurants

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutRestaurants

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Restaurants

10 facts you didn't know about pizza

Life & Style Gallery

Pictures: Miss France crowned Miss Universe

Life & Style Videos

PlayMahira Khan on her Bollywood debut
Loading...

More from Going out

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system