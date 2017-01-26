14 places to celebrate Chinese New Year in the UAE

The Chinese New Year is an important festival in the Chinese calendar and is traditionally celebrated over a lavish meal with friends and family. This year is the Year of the Rooster, and here are 13 places to celebrate Chinese New Year.

1. Chinese New Year at Long Yin

Usher in the Year of the Rooster at Long Yin with a spread of traditional Chinese New Year delicacies and contemporary interpretations of traditional dishes. Long Yin is offering a Chinese New Year set menu including Lung Fong Chicken soup, a variety of Long Yin’s special seafood dumplings and a main course featuring steamed fillet Hammour, sautéed prawns and tenderloin beef cubes and much more. End the meal with deep fried chocolate and banana rolls and assorted Chinese candy, Mandarin fruit and traditional red envelopes on the table complete the authentically Chinese feast.

Location Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre Cost Dh229 per personTimings January 27 to January 30 Contact 04 7022455

2. Chinese New Year at Buddha Bar

Buddha Bar at Grosvenor House, Dubai is celebrating a special Chinese New Year with resident DJ, Ivy V for one night only event this Saturday. DJ Ivy V will be joined by a Chinese Lion and spectacular dancers on the night, as you get to dine from a specially designed menu. Food will be a fusion of delicious flavoursfrom an innovative menu inspired by cuisines of China, Japan and Thailand such as Peking duck, lobster Kung Pao, steamed jasmine rice and wok fried brocolini to name just a few favourites. Buddha Bar has pulled out all the stops this Chinese New Year, making it a calendar event that’s not to be missed.

Location Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Cost Dh590 per person Timings Saturday January 28from 7pm to 1am Contact 04 3176000

3. Chinese New Year at Zengo

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster at Zengo this Friday. Enjoy a specially designed four-course set menu where guests can indulge in mouthwatering ingredients from Asia and beyond. Offerings include papaya salad, chili oil beef tripe to Cantonese roasted goose and Szechuan Kung pao chicken. With both indoor and alfresco options, you will definitely get into the party mood as the DJ plays the best beats right into the early hours. Make sure Zengo is your go-to venue this Chinese New Year for an unforgettable evening of dancing and dining to ring in the Year of the Rooster.

Location Zengo, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Dubai Cost Option 1: Dh2,888 for tables of 6, inclusive of four course set menu and selected house beverages, Option 2: Dh3,888 for tables of 10, inclusive of four course set menu and selected house beverages Timings Friday January 27 from 7pm to 12am Contact 04 3176000

4. Chinese New Year at Dai Pai Dong

Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Chinese restaurant, Dai Pai Dong welcomes the year of the Rooster, the tenth in the Chines Zodiac, with traditional Cantonese feasts. Experience Cantonese flavours and popular Dai Pai Dong dishes such as Roasted Duck, Stir-fried Lobster, Wok Fried Wagyu beef and the unique Koi shaped Osmanthus Cake.

Location Rosewood Abu Dhabi Cost Dh195 per person Timings from January 27 until February 3 from 6pm to 11pm Contact 02 8135552

5. Chinese New Year at Shang Palace

Rejoice in a traditional Cantonese style 10-course set menu at Shang Palace to celebrate Chinese New Year. Toast to the year of the rooster with a glass of bubbly and enjoy delicacies such as a signature dim sum platter and diced wagyu beef cube with crispy garlic bell peppers and black pepper sauce.

Location Shang Palace, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai Cost Dh388 per person, inclusive of soft beverages, Chinese tea and one glass of bubbly Timings from January 27 until February 3 from 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 12pm Contact 04 4052703

6. Chinese New Year at Teatro

Try Teatro for a week-long celebration of The Year of the Rooster, featuring Chinese favorites with a signature Teatro twist and special giveaways for every diner. Choose from a carefully crafted a la carte menu featuring pan seared king prawns in XO sauce, a steamed or fried whole sea bream with soy sauce, stir fried beef with ginger and spring onion or seafood vermicelli; among many more.

Location Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi Cost A la carte Timings January 27 to February 4 from 7pm to 1am Contact 02 6573320

7. Chinese New Year at BurJuman

BurJuman is set to celebrate Chinese New Year and mark the arrival of the Year of the Rooster with exciting performances. The mall has been decorated with traditional Chinese lanterns. Make sure you don’t miss the traditional dragon dance that will take place in the mall at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm on January 26, 27 and 28. A tradition of Chinese New Year celebrations, the dragon dance will ring in the Year of the Rooster by bringing good luck to the audience.

Location BurJuman, Burj Dubai Cost Free Timings January 26, 27 and 28 at 5pm, 7pm and 9pm

8. Chinese New Year at Level Seven and Wet Deck

W Dubai is celebrating the annual tradition with a brunch taking place indoors at Level Seven and outdoors at Wet Deck across the seventh floor of the hotel. Tuck in to a liquid lab and culinary feast, which includes theatrical live cooking kitchens, cocktail stations, extensive buffet options featuring fresh shellfish, ceviche, pastas, foie gras and meat dishes, as well as a special Namu station, which offers tastes of Korean and Japanese rivalry. There will also be a variety of props including Hong Bao red envelopes with discount vouchers, lanterns, hats and lampions.

Location W Dubai – Al Habtoor City Cost Dh388 per person inclusive of soft drinks, Dh488 per person inclusive of specialty beverages and selected house beverages spread across both Level Seven and Wet Deck, Dh588 per person inclusive of free flowing bubbly, specialty beverages and selected house beverages Timings Friday January 27 from 12.30pm to 4pm Contact 04 366666

9. Chinese New Year on Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah if offeringa colorful program of Far Eastern performances and activities this Chinese New Year. From Asian dragon dances, to an exciting food market, the island will be packed with authentic experiences for visitors of all ages to enjoy. Thewaterfront Promenade will be full of colorful performances, authentic Chinese cooking, arts and crafts, and an electrifying fireworks display at 9pm on Friday the 27. Visitors of all ages as they are taken on a theatrical journey through China, starting with a colorful parade of iconic characters, followed by serene umbrella, fan and kite dances. Complementing Al Maryah Island’s waterfront activities, The Galleria on Al Maryah Island will be transformed into a spectacular display of Chinese attire, with lanterns illuminating the property.

Location Al Maryah Island Abu DhabiCost FreeTimings January 26 to 28 from 1pm onwards Contact

10. Chinese New Year at Na3na3

To celebrate the year of the Rooster, Na3Na3 is hosting an authentic tea ceremony with Chinese culinary favourites across a tantalising buffet, live dim sum stations, and a Peking duck served at its own dedicated station. After all, a hearty meal is the perfect way to start the New Year.

Location The Address Dubai Mall Cost Dh195 per person including soft drinks, Dh395 per person including premium beverages Timings January 28 from 7pm onwards Contact 04 8883444

11. Chinese New Year at Royal China Dubai

Located in the heart of the DIFC, Royal China Dubai is a perfect spot to celebrate the year of the rooster. If you’re looking for an authentic setting and a great selection of traditional Chinese dishes. You will be welcomed with a bespoke golden mocktail that matches the colours of the Rooster, to begin the evening in style. Highlights of the meal include a baked golden bun with sesame, braised sea cucumber with mushrooms, roasted & poached chicken with garlic, sticky rice dumplings in red bean pastry soup and much more.

Location Royal China Dubai, Precinct Building 4, DIFC Cost various Timings January 27 to February 2 from 11.30am to 11.30pm Contact 04 3545543

12. Chinese New Year At Gaucho

Dubai has been hosting a 12-day Chinese New Year beverage celebration. Gauchos very own all-star team of mixologists will be crafting different signature beverages for each day inspired by the 12 different zodiac signs of the Chinese calendar. So, head down and indulge in the various delicious concoctions tailor made just for you and discover the taste of your own zodiac sign.

Location Gaucho Dubai, DIFC Cost Dh38 per mocktail and Dh78 per mixed beverageTimings available until January 31 Contact 04 4227898

13. Chinese New Year at Hakkasan

This Chinese New Year, Hakkasan restaurants around the world will celebrate the Year of the Rooster with a limited edition menu, exclusive beverage and dessert. Hakkasan will continue to honour the Chinese wishing tree tradition inspired by the Lam Tsuen Wishing Trees in Hong Kong. Share their hopes for the coming year by writing wishes on beautiful red and gold ribbons, and hang them on the iconic Hakkasan lattice cages.

Location Emirates Towers Hotel Dubai, Emirate Palace Hotel Abu Dhabi Cost Dh488 for set menu Timings Available daily until February 11 from 7pm to 11pm

14. Chinese New Year at China Grill

One of our favourite Dubai nightlife destinations is China Grill. A perfect sport to welcome the Year of the Rooster with a bang! In typical China Grill style, there will be free flowing beverages, internationally renowned cuisine inspired by the traditions of Asia and the best music in Dubai from their resident DJ’s. Come early to secure your place over dinner, with sharing plates delivered to your table and free flowing house beverages.

Location Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina Cost Dh220 per person Timings Saturday January 28 from 7pm to 11.30pm, or join the party in the China Grill Lounge from 11.30pm to 1am and get unlimited free-flowing beverages for AED 100 Contact 04 5117373