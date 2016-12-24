8 Christmas movies to watch today

‘Tis the season to watch some TV and we’ve given you a festive film from every genre. Get into the Christmas spirit with these funny, dramatic and sometimes action-packed movies. From It’s a Wonderful Life to Love Actually, here are eight Christmas movies to watch today.

For the lover of comedy

The Santa Clause (1994)

Well, somebody’s gotta be Santa! Scott Calvin startles a man dressed as Santa who was on the roof of his house on Christmas Eve and the man falls off. As Scott and his son, Charlie, realise that they might have accidentally killed him, a card found on the man directs the finder to wear the Santa suit. The father and son duo then rush to finish Santa’s deliveries that night. What the grumpy faux Santa Scott isn’t prepared for, is that this job might become his permanent one, and he has to look the part to play it.

If you’re into animation

Nightmare before Christmas (1993)

Every day is Halloween at Halloween Town and Jack Skellington, the ‘Pumpkin King’, leads the celebrations. But Jack isn’t content with this and as he wanders through the woods, he comes across portals to different towns representing different holidays. He is enthralled by Christmas town and returns to decide that Halloween Town needs to be part of the Christmas celebrations. He plans to usurp the real Santa and takes it upon himself to take over the whole Christmas enterprise.

For the romantic in all of us

Love Actually (2003)

This evergreen Christmas movie features ten stories focused on different kinds of love set five weeks before Christmas. All of them help reach different conclusions about love on Christmas day. The stories are linked, with most of the characters being related to one or more of the others. Though there are so many characters and plots involved, this movie is seamless in execution and a must-watch for a romantic Christmas-special screening.

A perfect flick for the family

Home Alone (1990)

Kevin McCallister is accidentally left behind at home when his family hurriedly leaves for their Christmas holiday in Paris. Initially joyful at his new freedom and independence, things turn sour as he gets stalked by two burglars, Harry and Marv, who have been eyeing the vacant homes in the area. Kevin has to protect himself and his home from them, and also keep away from his next-door neighbour ‘Old Man’ Marley, who is rumoured to have killed his entire family.

For the cranky Christmaseer

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Dr. Seuss created one of the most celebrated Christmas characters of all time; the Grinch who stole Christmas. This hilarious live-action adaptation of the beloved children’s tale is about a Grinch, who lives in the cheery town of Whoville. With the help of his dog Max, he decides to ruin and cancel Christmas for the rest of the town. The Grinch comes down from his house up in the mountains late one night and steals all the Christmas decorations from the rest of the town, until he runs into little Cindy Lou, who puts a few holes in his plan.

For the drama queens and kings

The Family Stone (2005)

If you ever get the feeling that you don’t belong somewhere, then you’ll enjoy this fish out of the water movie. Meredith is visiting her boyfriend Everett’s family for the first time, and her cold exterior does not mix well with their eccentric way of life. It’s a very enjoyable family drama with some heart-warming laughs.

For the horror movie lover

Krampus (2015)

If you’re easily scared, this might not be the best movie for you. The story of Krampus follows a dysfunctional family, who argue and fight over the holidays, causing the youngest of them, Max, to stop believing in the spirit of Christmas. His lack of festive spirit then leads to the unleashing of a demonic force of ancient evil known as Krampus. A very scary Christmas indeed.

For the tradionalist

It’s a Wonderful life (1946)

On a fateful Christmas Eve, business man George Bailey is wrongfully convicted for a crime he didn’t commit and is sent to jail, which means that his nemesis, Mr. Potter, will take over his town. George contemplates suicide, thinking that his family would be better off without him. Then suddenly an angel names Clarence appears and shows George how life would have been for those in his community if he didn’t exist anymore.

NOW STREAMING

And here are five moves for kids streaming now on Netflix:

- Happy Holidays from Madagascar: Madagascar goes wild with holiday spirit in this set of Valentine’s Day and Christmas-themed tales featuring all the popular animal characters.

- Shrek the Halls: Just when Shrek thought he could finally relax and enjoy his happily-ever-after with his new family, the most joyous of all holidays arrives.

- Kung Fu Panda: Holiday: As preparations for the Winter Feast build, Po is caught between his oligations as the Dragon Warrior and his family holiday traditions.

- Power Rangers Samurai: Christmas Together, Friends Forever: On Christmas eve, as the teens at Shilba House reflect on their first year together, they get an unexpected lesson on the true spirit of the holidays.

- Santa Pac’s Merry Berry Day: Pac aims to keep Berry Day the happiest day ever by unraveling a curious mystery about his parents and thwarting Betrayus’ plan to capture Santa pac.

NON-CHRISTMAS OPTION

If you’re up for a bit of a throwback, starzplay.com has the entire Friends boxset streaming, from Season 1 to 10. The hit TV show completed its run in 2004 but is still one of the most popular shows of all time. Catch Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller as they live their lives in Manhattan.