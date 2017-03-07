Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Your guide to Taste of Dubai 2017

The annual event celebrates Dubai’s growth as a gastronomic city

Image Credit: Instagram.com/ Retro Feasts
 

What is the Taste of Dubai?

Image may contain: 1 person, crowd and outdoor

A dining and entertainment hot spot with a line-up that includes celebrity chefs, home-grown restaurant concepts and family-friendly activities. In addition to Dubai’s top restaurants offering delicious food, there will also be entertainment ranging from fitness classes, beach football and open mic nights to farmers’ markets, children’s play areas and beach cinema.

Watch: Food lovers and culinary stars come together for Taste of Dubai. Catch us live from the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre


When is it?

Taste of Dubai is going on from March 9 to 11.

Where is it?

Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Parking

There is ample parking all around media city, especially on weekends.

What are the entrance fees?

Entrance is Dh75 per person if you buy tickets online, Dh90 if you buy them at the door

Who can attend the event?

Taste of Dubai is a community event, suitable for all ages.

Participating Restaurants

22 restaurants are participating. These include:

1. Aubaine

2. Abyat

3. Big Easy Bar & Grill

4. Burger & Lobster

5. Carluccios

6. Carnival by Tresind

7. Catch

8. Cook Hall

9. Cucina

10. Fratelli La Bufala

11. GRK Fresh Greek

12. J&G Steakhouse

13. Lucky Voice

14. Namu

15. Olea

16. Ramusake

17. Royal Orchid

18. Sonamu

19. Spice & Ice

20. Teatro

21. The Gramercy

22. Weslodge

This is Taste of Dubai’s 10 year anniversary, so expect a great line up of cooking demos, activities and sumptuous food.

Participating Chefs

We sat down with Luke Thomas, one of Britain's youngest chefs, to talk about what he's up to for Taste of Dubai.

Image may contain: 1 person, sitting and outdoor

GN Guides: You started cooking and the young age of three years old. While other kids were playing video games, why did you choose to spend your time in the kitchen?

Luke Thomas: I suppose there were two key ages, where I realized that food was where I wanted my career to end up. At three years old I would spend time with my grandmother, who cooked really good comfort food. Cooking with her and the family was a big part of my life. We would grow our own food in the garden, walk to the butcher together and pick up fish at the market.

I was inspired by Jamie Oliver, who made food fun and cool and not so serious in the late 90s, which is when I knew that I would be a chef one day. I would sneak into professional kitchens while I was about 10 and cook with them, shadow them.

GN Guides: You're here in Dubai for the Food Festival, specifically Taste of Dubai. What will you be doing there?

Luke Thomas: Well, I'll be down there this weekend to do some cooking demos and a cookery school. So make sure you head down to try some of the food I'll be making.

GN Guides: What drew you to Dubai, when you were opening your second restaurant?

Luke Thomas: What I find very exciting about Dubai, is that you have a rich melting pot of global flavours. Dubai really does connect the world now, and that is not something to be ignored. Now heading up to 2020 there's going to be a lot more chefs coming to Dubai. When you look at things like Taste of Dubai, it really shows how important this region is for food.

GN Guides: So you've just launched a new menu, could you tell us a little more about it?

Luke Thomas: The whole focus here for us is taking old school favourites and comfort foods without taking them too seriously. Really simple cooking, classics that are made with good quality ingredients. Nothing overly fancy, really simple and real food that anyone can enjoy.

Other celebrity chefs include: Reza Mahammad, Gary Rhodes, Aldo Zilli, Eric Lanlard, Michel Roux Jr., Mohammad Orfali, Tarek Ibrahim, Jenny Morris and Joshua Stanzl.

Electrolux Chefs include: Tim Anderson, Paolo Pettenuzzo and Zahra Abdalla

Restaurant Chefs include: Daniel Ferreira, Jihun Maxime Kim, Darren Hall, Omar Omara and Mohamed Jamal Al Din. 

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom

filed under

GulfNewsGuidesGoing OutEvents

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...