UAE’s 2017 Concert Schedule

The UAE kicked off 2017 with a smashing performance by Coldplay at the du Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With several acts for the 2017 confirmed in January alone, here’s what you can expect from the year ahead.

February

Virgin Radio’s REDFEST DXB 2017 (Feb 02-03)

Day 1 will see Daya, The Veronicas, G-Eazy and Sean Paul take the stage.

...and day 2 will be Demi Lovato, Mike Posner, Tove Lo and Alessia Cara

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Ticket Prices: RedFan Single Day – Dh395; RedPit Single Day – Dh695; RedZone Single Day – Dh995 (inclusive of unlimited F&B); RedFan Weekend – Dh695; RedPit Weekend – Dh1195

Clean Bandit at Solis DXB (Feb 10)

If you’ve listened to the radio of late, you have definitely heard the tune below.

Related Links 2017 UAE holidays

Clean Bandit together with Showtek (Believer w/ Major Lazer, Booyah, Bad Feat David Guetta); Wankelmut (My Head is a Jungle, One Day); XIIAM and David De Luca will be at Solis DXB!

What’s that? It’s Dubai’s latest beach festival – a brand new beach concept that focuses on live music and EDM genres.

Location: Nasimi Beach, The Atlantis - Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Tickets: General Admission (Early Bird) Dh150 ( Limited Quantity); General Admission (Regular) Dh250; VIP Dh300 includes (VIP bar service with cash bar, Charging stations, Front row viewing experience, Elevated viewing platforms, separate entrance) Entry: +21 Contact 56 6756834 Email support@tixbox.com

Ky-mani Marley at Bob Marley Birthday Fest (Feb 10)

Reggae Beachfest brings to you the 4th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Festival on Friday February 10th from 3pm till 3AM @DIMC grounds powered by TRUCKERSDXB. Bob Marley’s son Ky-Mani himself will headline the event.

Location: Dubai International Marine Club, Dubai Ticket Prices: General Admission - Dh125

Tom Jones and The Rad Trads (Feb 22)

The legend that is Sir Thomas Jones Woodward will be at the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Fest this year. With a career spanning six decades, sales of over 100 million records and thirty-six Top 40 hits in the United Kingdom, this performance is a must-see.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Ticket Prices: Regular: Dh275-325; Golden Circle: Dh445-525; Fan Pit Dh795; VIP Deck: Dh1295

Mariah Carey + Raul Midon (Feb 23)

The best-selling female artist of all time with 220 million records sold and eighteen number 1 singles to her name will be headlining the Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival 2017.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Ticket Prices: Regular Dh395; Golden Circle Dh795; Fan Pit Dh995; VIP Deck Dh1595

Enrique Iglesias + Nathan Sykes (Feb 24)

Enrique is back in the UAE. If you missed his previous performances in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, make sure you don’t miss this one. Enrique’s bagged over 200 awards including multiple Grammy, Billboard and American Music Awards.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre Ticket Prices: Regular Dh395; Golden Circle Dh795; Fan Pit Dh995; VIP Deck Dh1595

March

Rod Stewart’s The Hits Tour 2017 (March 02)

British music icon Rod Stewart is all set to make his Abu Dhabi debut on March 2 at the du Arena on Yas Island. The Hits Tour 2017 will see the 72-year-old bring all of his biggest hits, from the 1970s to now.

Location du Arena on Yas Island Ticket Prices start at Dh250

Guns N’ Roses (March 03)

Billed as a once-in-a-lifetime event and conveniently titled ‘Not in This Lifetime... tour’, the Guns N’ Roses concert is by far the biggest events on this list. Most of the original lineup is back, so get ready to witness Axl Rose, Duff McKagan on the bass, Slash on the lead guitar, Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese on the keyboards, Richard Fortus on the rhythm guitar and Frank Ferrer on the drums.

Location: Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets start at Dh400

Bryan Adams World Tour (March 09)

If you thought March can’t get any better, it does. Bryan Adams brings his GET UP World Tour to the Autism Rocks Arena a week after Guns N’ Roses tear it apart. Rest up, recover, repeat.

Location: Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Ticket Prices: Regular Dh295; Golden Circle - Dh595; VIP Package - Dh995 (Dh895 Ticket Price + Dh100 F&B Voucher)

May

Justin Bieber- The Purpose World Tour (May 06)

The lovely team at the 117Live have been working hard this year. Justin Bieber is back. Here’s a fun fact, Bieber has beaten a record previously held by Drake and The Beatles as he had 17 songs in the Hot 100 in one week.

Location: Autism Rocks Arena Ticket Prices: Regular Standing Dh335; Golden Circle Standing Dh595; Fan Zone Standing Dh995; VIP Platform Package Dh995; Where Are U Now Backstage VIP Experience Dh1,850; I'll Show You Backstage VIP Pit Experience Dh2,800

December

Elton John Live in Dubai (Dec 8)

After being postponed a few times, the latest date of the Elton John gig is December 8.

Location Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai Ticket Prices: Pearl Dh295; Bronze Dh395; Silver Dh595; Platinum Dh995; Diamond Dh1,195