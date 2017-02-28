Guns N’ Roses in Dubai: A historic timeline

Guns N’ Roses are, without doubt, one of the most iconic names in rock history. But like all iconic bands, the road has not been smooth. Ahead of their return to Dubai, at the Autism Rocks Arena on March 2, with the original line-up, we take a look at the band’s beginnings, their road to stardom, break-ups, make-up and historic return to the UAE.

1984-85 | Los Angeles

Members from two Los Angeles-based rock bands, L.A. Guns and Hollywood Rose, got together as Izzy Stradlin and Axl Rose teamed up. Over the course of the year members were swapped out until the final line-up included William Bruce Rose Jr. (Axl), Saul Hudson (Slash), Jeffrey Dean Isbell (Izzy Stradlin), Michael Andrew McKagan (Duff) and Michael Coletti (Steven Adler).

1987 (July 21) | Welcome to the Jungle

GnR released an album titled Appetite for Destruction — which went on to become one of the best-selling albums of all time. The album opened with the iconic Welcome to the Jungle and featured the greats such as Paradise City and Sweet Child o’ Mine.

1988 | The music video

Riding the success from the Appetite for Destruction album. GnR released Sweet Child o’ Mine as the album’s third single, which promptly topped the Billboard Hot 100. The song’s music video featuring the band members, their current girlfriends and Stradlin’s dog as well, blew up on MTV which helped the band reach a wider audience. The band also released its second album G N’ R Lies this year.

1990 | Someone bites the dust

The band fired Steven Adler due to substance abuse and replaced him with Matt Sorum the drummer from The Cult. Keyboardist Dizzy Reed joined the band this same year.

1991 | Use your illusion

The band’s third studio album, Use your Illusion, released this year. Featuring tracks such as the Paul McCartney cover Live and Let Die, Don’t Cry and the power ballad that is November Rain.

1992 | The music video II

November Rain became the most requested video on MTV and won the channel’s video music award for the best cinematography. No surprise there since the music video had a reported budget of approximately $1 million (Dh3.67 million).

1993 | The incident

The Spaghetti Incident? to be precise. The band released their fifth studio album this year. This is the last album that featured Slash, Duff McKagan and Matt Sorum.

1994-1999 | Chaos

Slash leaves (1996), McKagan leaves (1997). All the original members ended up doing their own thing, and forming/dabbling in other bands: Adler’s Freaks In The Room, McKagan’s 10 Minute Warning and Slash’s Snakepit.

During 1997-1998, Axl got Tommy Stinson, Chris Pitman, Bryan Mantia, Robin Finck (to replace Slash) and Josh Freese together to form the new Guns N’ Roses.

2001 | I’m with the band!

Slash’s Snakepit release their second album, tour Asia and the US. At the end of the year, Axl’s new Guns N’ Roses were performing a New Year’s Eve show in Las Vegas. Slash was in town and decided to attend, however the band’s management would not allow him.

2002 | Velvet (Red) Revolver (Gun)

Original GnR members Slash, Duff McKagan, and Matt Sorum, formed Velvet Revolver with Scott Weiland. Guitarist Richard Fortus joins GnR.

2004 | Another one bites the dust

Brian Patrick Carroll aka Buckethead, who signed on in 2000 as the lead guitarist, leaves the band.

2005-2006 | Tours, tours and more tours

Everyone’s still waiting for a new GnR album. Velvet Revolver are nominated for three Grammy’s, winning one — the Best Hard Rock Performance for Slither. GnR enjoys sold-out shows across the US and start their European tour in mid-2006. Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal replaces Buckethead and drummer Frank Ferrer joins the band (2006).

2008 | …and then there were 6

Chinese Democracy, GnR’s sixth studio album, is finally released in November 23.

2009 | Famous last words

In an interview, Axl had this to say about Slash: “What’s clear is that one of the two of us will die before a reunion...” DJ Ashba jumps on board as GnR’s latest lead guitarist.

2010 | AUH… and more tours

GnR continue to tour across Canada, South America and a few festivals across Europe. The band make a pit stop in the UAE too, playing in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Arena.

2012 | Maybe in this lifetime

During an interview in 2012, Axl was asked if there would ever be a Guns N Roses reunion, he replied, “…not in this lifetime.” Which is now used as the name of the tour.

2013 | DXB … and more tours

GnR continues to tour (seriously, how do these guy do it?). Slash visited Dubai with Myles Kennedy for a gig at the Dubai Tennis Stadium.

2014 | out with the new in with the old?

Duff McKagan joins the band for a few gigs on the band’s South American tour. Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal leaves the group.

2015 | A reunion? In this lifetime?

DJ Ashba leaves the band. During an interview with McKagan says, “[A reunion] could happen, and it could not. And I think it would be wonderful, one day, if we reconciled, first and foremost. That alone would be cool.” When asked about a reunion, Slash said, “Never say never.”

2015 | BONUS ROUND

In December, a trailer began playing across cinemas in the US. Right before Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the dark clip featured crowds at a rock concert with Welcome to the Jungle playing over it. Obviously people lost their minds.

2016 | Well, yes — in this lifetime

GnR were announced as the headliners at the Coachella festival together with McKagan and Slash. The band played a special secret gig at the Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood which kicked off the world tour. Keyboardist Melissa Reese joins the band.

2017 | Dubai

The band will play at the Dubai Autism Rocks Arena tomorrow night. Dubai-based Point of View will be opening the show. The full line-up will consist of Axl Rose, Slash, McKagan, with guitarist Richard Fortus and drummer Frank Ferrer and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese.

